Chappell Roan's Unlikely (But Intriguing) Summer Nail Choice

Over the last year, Chappell Roan has cosplayed as everything from real-life warriors to fictional ‘80s prom queens, and even dyed her limbs green for an homage to the Statue of Liberty. With such an impressive roster of campy looks to her name, it’s almost hard to believe she’s never tried her hand at being a court jester — until now, that is.

For her May 30 performance at Orange Festival in Warsaw, Poland, Roan channeled her inner clown in a corseted dress adorned with an image of her own face, a masquerade mask, and a porcelain doll head styled in a matching look. For our money, she’s never looked better. But just like all Roan’s past ‘fits, it was her makeup that took the ensemble to another level. To complete the look, the “Good Luck, Babe” singer sported a pair of pencil-thin eyebrows, a shimmery teal eye that served as the perfect backdrop for her extra-long lashes, and a playful harlequin-inspired manicure by Happy Claws.

With “shifting shimmers” and 3D elements as a tribute to Roan’s “diva energy,” according to the nail artist, the musician’s pointer, middle, and ring fingers were outfitted with a series of multicolored gems to resemble the classic checked pattern, while her pinkies and thumbs were decorated with an abstract, psychedelic design. She opted for a square-shaped set, which she showed off in an Instagram post shared June 1.

Unfortunately, the eye-catching mani didn’t get much due, as they were covered up by Roan’s dramatic opera gloves for most of the performance. Still, it just goes to show how much thought the pop star puts into every look, down to the very last nail — and it might just serve as some off-kilter summer-manicure inspiration for us. “Clown summer” does have a certain je ne sais quoi.