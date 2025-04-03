8 Can’t-Miss Tours In 2025 & What To Wear To Each Show

2024 was an epic year for pop music (Brat summer! “Espresso”! The Addison Rae-nissance!), which means 2025 is the year we go into several thousand dollars of credit-card debt in the name of seeing our favorite acts hit the road. A few of these stars have already been touring, but their meteoric success means they can book multiple nights at Madison Square Garden with ease. It’s fun to emulate their style in a way that still allows for hour-long commutes to and from stadiums, with comfort and flexibility while jumping during “That’s So True” also top of mind for us. Whether you’re Beyhive or a brat, we have ideas for your to conquer concert dressing without feeling flustered and unprepared as the Uber to Barclays pulls up. Ahead, find our must-see concerts of the year and the ‘fits to go with them.

The Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This is Texas baby. Bey is bringing her Grammy-winning album to the masses in what is sure to be a spectacle, if her Netflix Christmas halftime show was any indication. Match her Levi’s with some light-wash flares, and don’t forget a little bling.

The Mayhem Ball

Lady Gaga NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While Gaga’s stage costumes can really be anything (just like her Artpop), her style to promote Mayhem has been decidedly goth-leaning and all-black. Maybe it’s the pre-recession 2008 vibes in the air, but we’re into the idea of a Hot Topic mall outfit for the tour, brought into the present with a designer bag and some leopard-print Dr. Martens.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina is back again with a limited run of shows in Los Angeles and New York, so don’t miss out on the chance to embody her country-lite, sugary-sweet style with a miniskirt and teeny-tiny kitten heels.

The Melancholy Tour

Japanese Breakfast NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Michelle Zauner’s new Japanese Breakfast album is a dip into the dark side, and her style for the press has been a study in balancing the frou-frou with goth. Wear lots of bows, comfy shoes, and don’t be afraid to get twee with it.

The Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa James D. Morgan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua’s the reigning high-fashion queen of pop, and while I can’t recommend you wear custom Jean Paul Gaultier, maybe take cues from her off-duty looks and wear designer head-to-toe that’s still comfortable enough to dance in.

The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour

Gracie Abrams Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

We’ve taken our time documenting Gracie’s lowkey stage style, so dress as cute (and relaxed) as her to sway and happy-cry and scream-sing with your friends to her sneakily emotional bangers.

The Brat Arena Tour

Henry Redcliffe

We all know and love Charli’s style at this point, and we’re experts in the matter. Trust us on this: You won’t want to wear anything uncomfortable or rave-jump-limiting to a Brat concert. Remember to put on your best stomping boots and sunglasses, because wearing sunnies inside Madison Square Garden is brat.

The Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Natasha Moustache/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tate stormed into 2025 with a slew of undeniable bops, which she’ll be bringing around the world on tour. Channel her style with a skimpy top, huge jeans, and practical, sporty accessories.