8 Can’t-Miss Tours In 2025 & What To Wear To Each Show

Beyhive, Charli’s Angels, and Little Monsters: You’ve come to the right place.

by Kevin LeBlanc
2024 was an epic year for pop music (Brat summer! “Espresso”! The Addison Rae-nissance!), which means 2025 is the year we go into several thousand dollars of credit-card debt in the name of seeing our favorite acts hit the road. A few of these stars have already been touring, but their meteoric success means they can book multiple nights at Madison Square Garden with ease. It’s fun to emulate their style in a way that still allows for hour-long commutes to and from stadiums, with comfort and flexibility while jumping during “That’s So True” also top of mind for us. Whether you’re Beyhive or a brat, we have ideas for your to conquer concert dressing without feeling flustered and unprepared as the Uber to Barclays pulls up. Ahead, find our must-see concerts of the year and the ‘fits to go with them.

The Cowboy Carter Tour

BeyoncéAlex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This is Texas baby. Bey is bringing her Grammy-winning album to the masses in what is sure to be a spectacle, if her Netflix Christmas halftime show was any indication. Match her Levi’s with some light-wash flares, and don’t forget a little bling.

Copacabana Jacket
Unreal Fur
$489
see on unreal fur
726 High-Rise Flare Jeans in Soft Clean White
Levi's
$48.65
$69.50
see on levi's
Cassie Crossbody Bag 19
Coach
$295
see on coach
Western Boot in Tan Suede
Re/Done
$850
see on redone

The Mayhem Ball

Lady GagaNBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While Gaga’s stage costumes can really be anything (just like her Artpop), her style to promote Mayhem has been decidedly goth-leaning and all-black. Maybe it’s the pre-recession 2008 vibes in the air, but we’re into the idea of a Hot Topic mall outfit for the tour, brought into the present with a designer bag and some leopard-print Dr. Martens.

Cut-Out Minidress
Y/Project
$485
see on farfetch
Skully Logo Beanie
R13
$75
see on nordstrom
1460 Leopard Lace-Up Boots
Dr. Martens
$180
see on dr. martens
Le Cagole Mini Bag with Chain
Balenciaga
$1,650
see on saks fifth avenue

The Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina CarpenterMaya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina is back again with a limited run of shows in Los Angeles and New York, so don’t miss out on the chance to embody her country-lite, sugary-sweet style with a miniskirt and teeny-tiny kitten heels.

Alabama Top in Ivory
Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson
$168
see on reformation
Layla Low Waist Suede Skirt in Chocolate Cake
Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson
$248
see on reformation
Brigitte Mule in Beaded Wildflowers
Staud
$395
see on staud
Gaia Shoulder Bag in Crema
Mansur Gavriel
$395
see on mansur gavriel

The Melancholy Tour

Japanese BreakfastNBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Michelle Zauner’s new Japanese Breakfast album is a dip into the dark side, and her style for the press has been a study in balancing the frou-frou with goth. Wear lots of bows, comfy shoes, and don’t be afraid to get twee with it.

Puff Sleeve Lace Dress
Yuhan Wang
$190
$487
see on revolve
Bow Button Earrings
I'm Sorry by Petra Collins x D'Heygere
$430
see on ssense
Sculpted Lx 35
Ecco
$175
see on ecco

The Radical Optimism Tour

Dua LipaJames D. Morgan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua’s the reigning high-fashion queen of pop, and while I can’t recommend you wear custom Jean Paul Gaultier, maybe take cues from her off-duty looks and wear designer head-to-toe that’s still comfortable enough to dance in.

Slash Contrast-Trim T-Shirt
Courrèges
$340
see on farfetch
Khaki Long Pant
The Attico
$970
see on the attico
Speedcat OG Sneakers in Haute Coffee
Puma
$100
see on puma
Green Folder Frot Bag
OSOI
$405
see on ssense

The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour

Gracie AbramsMichael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

We’ve taken our time documenting Gracie’s lowkey stage style, so dress as cute (and relaxed) as her to sway and happy-cry and scream-sing with your friends to her sneakily emotional bangers.

The Zoë in Jazz Devoré
Realisation Par
$325
see on realisation par
Lavina Sweater in Ivory
Simkhai
$325
see on simkhai
Double-Strap Mary Jane Shoes
Sandy Liang
$575
see on sandy liang
Bow Barrette in White
Chanel
$500
see on chanel

The Brat Arena Tour

Henry Redcliffe

We all know and love Charli’s style at this point, and we’re experts in the matter. Trust us on this: You won’t want to wear anything uncomfortable or rave-jump-limiting to a Brat concert. Remember to put on your best stomping boots and sunglasses, because wearing sunnies inside Madison Square Garden is brat.

Crewneck T-Shirt with Lyrics Print
Diesel
$250
see on diesel
Body Tubes Skirt
Vettesse
$995
see on vettesse
Bellamy Boots
Miista
$710
see on ssense
Agnes Wrap Sunglasses in Silver
Linda Farrow x The Attico
$275
see on linda farrow

The Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRaeNatasha Moustache/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tate stormed into 2025 with a slew of undeniable bops, which she’ll be bringing around the world on tour. Channel her style with a skimpy top, huge jeans, and practical, sporty accessories.

Addison Top
By.Dyln
$145
see on revolve
Gem Jeans in Surface Wave
Entire Studios
$355
see on entire studios
Taekwondo Sneakers in Silver Metallic
adidas Originals
$100
see on adidas
Xan Bio-Based Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
$176
see on ray-ban