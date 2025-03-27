After touring mega-venues like Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl with boygenius in 2023, Lucy Dacus decided to downsize. For her return as a solo artist, the singer-songwriter kicked off the promo of her latest record, Forever Is A Feeling, out March 28, with a slew of intimate, one-night-only shows across the U.S. and Europe. Dubbed ‘An Evening with Lucy Dacus,’ the tour brought fans to visceral venues — museums and churches, largely — setting the scene for the singer’s striking new album.

Later this spring, Dacus will return to the larger crowds (she’ll hit Radio City Music Hall for two sold-out shows in late April and headlines the Make The World Better Concert Weekend 2025 come July), but on the eve of Forever Is A Feeling’s release, she’s providing a behind-the-scenes look back at the shows you may have missed, exclusively for NYLON.

“Waiting for the train at Gare du Nord in Paris, Sarah and Carly discretely featured.”

“Ashley catching me sleepy at the airport.”

“Me and one rose at the Église St. Eustache in Paris.”

“End of show at the Legion Of Honor in San Francisco.”

“Sleeping on an office floor between interviews.”

“Drinking tea with Jasmine Cruickshank of jasmine.4.t, go listen to her record or we’re through.”

“Backstage with Sarah, Ashley, and Alan in Berlin.”

“Alan and I high fiving in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington, Phoenix very jealous.”

Photographs by Ashley Gellman