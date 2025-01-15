Lucy Dacus Embraces Artsy Romance With A New Solo Album

After focusing on her group Boygenius for the last few years, Lucy Dacus is ready to make her solo return. The singer announced her fourth studio album, Forever Is A Feeling, on Jan. 15, and fans don’t have to wait to hear the artistic, romantic direction Dacus is going with this record.

Forever Is A Feeling is slated for a March 28 release via Geffen Records, making this Dacus’ major-label debut. Contributors on the record include Hozier, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, and Melina Duterte.

Will St. John/Geffen

Dacus has already released the album’s lead single, a dreamy love song called “Ankles.” The video for the ethereal track, which co-stars Bottoms breakout Havana Rose Liu, echoes the thematic elements of the Forever Is A Feeling cover art: an angelic oil painting of Dacus. In the video, Dacus portrays a French aristocrat from centuries gone by who comes to life through a painting.

Her second song is equally tender and picturesque. On “Limerence,” Dacus worries about possibly betraying a romantic partner over orchestral strings and a forlorn piano.

Dacus will support the new album with a North American tour that launches shortly after its release, with Katie Gavin from Muna and jasmine.4.t in support. And although a reunion with her Boygenius bandmates Baker and Bridges isn’t officially on the flyer, we wouldn’t rule out a surprise appearance or two.

Check out the Forever Is A Feeling Tour dates below: