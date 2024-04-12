Sabrina Carpenter’s Sun-Soaked “Espresso” Video Has Us Ready For Summer

Just ahead of her Coachella debut, Sabrina Carpenter released her music video of “Espresso,” and if you weren’t ready for summer yet — press play immediately.

With retro-inspired swimwear and cinematography as saturated as a 2010s Instagram grid, the music video is dripping with summer nostalgia. “I can't relate to desperation,” Carpenter sings on the bouncy track, which sounds as if it was written to be blasted from a portable speaker on the sand. “My ‘give a f*cks’ are on vacation.”

Directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked with all your favorite pop girls from Ariana Grande to Taylor Swift, the music video has Carpenter channeling a ‘60s pinup girl as she engages in a number of beach activities. She drives a motor boat, dances on top of a surfboard, flips over to even out her tan, and most importantly, relaxes in a convertible filled with pool water. (We also see her, inexplicably, getting arrested. Maybe for having too much fun?)

The video comes during a slew of meteoric releases from Carpenter. Two weeks ago, her ‘90s-inspired SKIMS campaign dropped days after her single “Feather” reached number one on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.

Watch the official music video for “Espresso” below.