Sabrina Carpenter Is A ‘90s Bombshell In Her First SKIMS Campaign

SKIMS has become a powerhouse when it comes to tapping legendary talent for its campaigns. In the past two years alone, Kim Kardashian has launched distinctive campaigns with culture’s biggest names, including Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Kim Cattrall, and more. Now, the brand is turning to the Gen Z zeitgeist for its latest darling: Sabrina Carpenter.

Carpenter’s campaign comes just ahead of her Coachella debut and fresh off her single “Feather” hitting number one on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. Posed in lace dresses and delicate intimates, the pop singer perches coquettishly against a backdrop of fan posters while holding a cordless phone, dousing the campaign in a gooey ‘90s nostalgia and evoking a timeless charm. Featuring an array of SKIMS delicate and sultry lace, Carpenter’s campaign comes as the brand introduces new colorways in its Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections — just in time for a spring refresh.

The campaign was shot by British photographer Jack Brigland, who is known for his kitschy, off-kilter approach to photography, along with an exaggerated use of lighting and colors. Working for clients like Mugler and Diesel, he also famously shot Robert Pattinson’s celebrated February 2022 GQ cover.

“SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear,” said Carpenter in a statement. “I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS! I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.”

Kardashian also gave Carpenter the SKIMS seal of approval. “Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it’ factor that really resonates with the next generation,” she said. “With her upcoming Coachella debut, there couldn’t be a better time to have her star in a SKIMS campaign. Her talent and playful style brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!”

SKIMS Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody styles are available to preview now and will be available for purchase on April 3 at 12 p.m. ET at SKIMS.com.