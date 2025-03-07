30 Of Lady Gaga’s Best Party Looks

Mother Monster is back on the dark-pop wave. Her first studio album (not tied to a questionable movie) in five years is out today, and we were in the room for her Spotify press conference to hear all the deets on the creation of Mayhem. In honor of our “Perfect Celebrity,” we took a look through the archives to winnow down her 30 best party looks — if we did a street-style roundup for Gaga, it would easily pass into the thousands.

During the promotional eras for The Fame Monster and Born This Way, she stepped out in half a dozen looks in the same day. But as lovers of what happens late at night (and really early in the morning), we’re taking a look at the ‘fits she’s slithered into clubs in, and wobbled out of in her infamous seven-inch platforms. Her signature black sunglasses and heavy bang make appearances, and her more mature looks come around when she crosses over into acting. We’ve covered it all — from her humble Lower East Side beginnings, to her starring roles in American Horror Story: Hotel and A Star Is Born, up to her all-black looks for Mayhem. Keep scrolling to see some of her fashion you probably haven’t seen.

2008, Dylan George Launch Party Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Classic early Gaga. The lightning-bolt eye detail is poking through the flash-blacking sunglasses. The cut-off shorts and latex leggings are so 2000’s New York it hurts.

2008, Interscope American Music Awards Afterparty Brian To/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another classic Gaga look, with a heavy bang, even heavier eyeliner, and the heaviest spray tan.

2009, Nokia 5800 Launch Party Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images The bow hair matches the bow on this latex skirt so well, and we love to see her in the Ray-Ban Wayfarer.

2009, Monster Cable Party Anita Bugge/WireImage/Getty Images The iconography of her hand-on-hip pose needs to be studied. This is a classic Haus Of Gaga creation; we can tell due to the multiple fabric-clashing (latex, lace, metal, vinyl).

2009, VMAs Afterparty Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mickey Mouse on acid, with pearl-drop earrings and a sequin dress.

2010, Universal’s Brit Awards Afterparty Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Her infamous Alexander McQueen lace bodysuit she wore to the Brits got a tough edge when she threw this studded leather jacket over it for the afters.

2011, Mugler Show Afterparty ABACA/Shutterstock When your longtime collaborator debuts his first collection at a French brand, naturally you wear something off the runway and party ‘til the sun comes up.

2011, Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson Book Launch Party James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Mother loves a jumpsuit, and this lacy number is offset by her piled blonde hair and some beaded stompers.

2011, Gaga’s Workshop Opening Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Custom Chanel is the ultimate flex, and this stamp of approval from Karl Lagerfeld cemented Gaga as one of the greats.

2012, Fame Fragrance New York Launch Party Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock She came out of a life-size bottle of her own perfume in this Iris Van Herpen beetle couture. What could be more Gaga than that?

2012, Fame Fragrance Launch Afterparty Greg Allen/Shutterstock For another Fame Fragrance party, she wore this Comme des Garçons Fall 2012 floral piece backwards, signaling a shift towards more, er, art pop tendencies.

2013, SNL Afterparty Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic/Getty Images Her natural makeup and mature hair mark a new era for Gaga, where she stripped away some artifice.

2013, Artpop New York Release Party Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images But she still remembers who she is, and Artpop was freaky Gaga at her finest.

2013, Artpop Berlin Release Party picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Fur, lingerie, and a mustache? It could only be Artpop.

2013, London Jingle Ball Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock When you’re called upon to sing at a Christmas-themed show, why not show up in custom Vera Wang and a Grinch-green wig topped with a fir tree?

2013, Leaving Annabel’s Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock This Pam Hogg outfit is so London, and of course Gaga brought her own flair to it with round glasses and a white blob fascinator.

2014, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gaga all grown up. She had just booked her first acting role in American Horror Story: Hotel, and her relationship with Donatella Versace was never stronger.

2014, Elton John Oscars Viewing Party Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images See: Versace all day and night.

2014, Concert Afterparty Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Even though she’s growing up, thank god she knows how to have fun. This inflatable spike couture was made by a Central Saint Martins student, Jack Irving, and got as much hate as it did love when it first hit the Internet. We think it holds up.

2015, Vanity Fair Oscar Party David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lady of the night in Alaïa.

2015, Met Gala Afterparty Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Black-hair Gaga was a rarity in these days, but for the Met Gala look, she’d do anything.

2016, V Magazine Party Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Remember when she was in her Bowie bag? This custom Brandon Maxwell dress fit like a glove.

2016, Met Gala Afterparty Backgrid This is so 2008 of her, and only Versace can nail her high-fashion-meets-dive-bar energy.

2018, A Star Is Born Premiere Afterparty Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s an actress! This Ralph & Russo Couture was very demure of her, and she was dead serious about becoming a star of the screen.

2019, Grammy Afterparty Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Partying with Mark Ronson in lingerie is the only way to celebrate picking up a Grammy for “Shallow.”

2019, Met Gala Pre-Party Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images When the theme for the Met Gala was announced as “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Little Monsters rejoiced, because who embodies that better than Gaga? This Marc Jacobs (with the tiniest purse of all time) was just a taste of what she’d get up to on the red carpet.

2022, Elton John Oscar Viewing Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images This yummy butter yellow tulle dress works with her complexion so well, and the red lip brings it home as an Old Hollywood homage.

2023, SNL Afterparty Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images After introducing Bad Bunny as the musical guest on SNL, she partied all night in this Celine jacket.

2023, Rolling Stones Album Release Party Backgrid She’s a rocker, baby! She paired this custom jumpsuit with all Celine accessories, as one does.