Vertically challenged friends and vintage lovers, you’re in luck: Dr. Martens has a new range of shoes for a dose of nostalgia and some extra lift. The new Buzz collection is all platforms and embodies the classic Dr. Martens look with colors and prints to give your outfits the burst of energy they need.

If you were born in the ‘90s, you probably picked up a pair of Dr. Martens at your local Urban Outfitters in your teen years, and the team at the legendary footwear brand knows you’re ready for a re-up on your favorite treaded boots and shoes. There’s a low-rise lace-up shoe in a host of styles including leopard print, rich brown, and a multicolor pink, purple, and leopard version for the ultimate Y2Chaotic participant. Never one to stray far from the zeitgeist, they’re also offering some Mary Jane styles in black and more leopard.

The accompanying campaign images and videos are almost laughing in our faces as we continue to bundle up for winter, with their promises of warmer days where one can style their new Buzz shoes with denim cutoffs, velvet capris, or a knit dress. Indeed, the overarching theme of the energetic capsule is personality and options, the better to give a dose of “Abracadabra” magic to any outfit.

If you’re lucky enough to be in New York for Fashion Week, Dr. Martens is driving its Buzz Bus around town Feb. 7 at the brand’s SoHo location from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, and Feb. 8 at the Herald Square location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Catch the bus slinging free caffeinated beverages and take a peek at the shoes. Otherwise, head over to drmartens.com and pick up a pair.