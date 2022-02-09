31 Celebrities In Dr. Martens, From The Red Carpet To Pop-Punk Looks

The revival of pop-punk fashion is upon us and when it comes to essential places to shop, one of the first brands that often come to mind is Dr. Martens, and rightfully so.

The English footwear brand has completely revolutionized the shoe game and now serves as a fashion staple for over a century. Known for its sturdy leather design and its signature yellow threading, the coveted style became a symbol for working-class and rebellious subgroups, and today, it not only reigns as a wardrobe must-have for many but it’s proven to be a pop culture-meets-fashion phenomenon, too.

Over the years, the coveted style has been worn by many celebrities in a number of ways — on the red carpet, during live performances, and in their everyday going-out looks. Avril Lavigne was often seen in the chunky boot during her self-titled album era, while Gwen Stefani rocked a pair on stage back in 2012. It has also been co-signed by the likes of Blackpink’s Rosé, who wore the brand’s oxford shoes a day before her 2021 Met Gala appearance, while Olivia Rodrigo is often sporting a platform Doc. Coming in an array of colorways and designs, even launching collabs with luxury designers, it seems that Dr. Martens will continue to be the go-to shoe that always makes a fashion statement.

Whether you’re looking to live out your pop-punk dreams or to simply dress with style, see how some of our favorite stars wore Dr. Martens over the years, including Willow Smith, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and many more, ahead.

Robert Pattinson, 2008 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images During his Twilight days in 2008, Robert Pattinson attended the film’s donation ceremony in New York City wearing Dr. Martens with a button-down top, gray tie, black trousers, and a knitted beanie.

Avril Lavigne, 2007 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne wore a fluffy pink tulle dress with Dr. Martens to her 2007 The Best Damn Thing album release party in New York City.

2011 Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Back in 2011, the singer also wore a pair of the brand’s classic black boots with a bedazzled skull tee and black leggings while leaving the studio in London.

Hayley Williams Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paramore’s Hayley Williams brought the chunky shoe to the red carpet in 2010, as she was seen wearing the brand’s red boots with a black dress, green jacket, white sheer tights, and pink socks.

Michael Buckner/WireImage/Getty Images She also wore her trusty pair of Dr. Martens to the 2010 Grammy nominations concert, paired with a white tee, green cardigan, and black pants.

Taylor Momsen Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2010, OG Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen wore a sparkly one-shoulder dress with sunglasses and black Dr. Martens while on set for the show in New York City.

Kristen Stewart, 2012 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While heading the Daily Show With Jon Stewart in 2012, Kristen Stewart wore lace-up red boots with a striped mini dress and black blazer.

2022 Instagram/Tara Swennen The actress seems to be a fan of the brand even today. In Jan. 2022, the Spencer star wore Dr. Martens’ popular Jadon platform boots with a white Edikted cardigan, white pants, and sunglasses.

Gwen Stefani, 2012 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Gwen Stefani was spotted backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2012 wearing a twisted mini top with low-rise joggers and black Dr. Martens lace-up boots.

2012 SAV/FilmMagic/Getty Images The pop star also wore a pair of red combat boots in London back in 2012. She paired her shoes with a checkered black-and-white coat, black frames, and leggings.

Miley Cyrus, 2013 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images During her Bangerz era, Miley Cyrus wore the platform patent leather boot in Los Angles. She also wore a white distressed top, a military green jacket, and black leggings, along with a quilted Chanel bag and sunglasses.

2015 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer attended the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York City wearing a pair of Dr. Martens platform boots, embellished with a red heart to match her gown.

Madison Beer, 2019 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Singer Madison Beer was seen outside of Ralph & Russo’s Spring 2020 Haute Couture show wearing a black coat over a hot pink outfit. She carried a black mini bag and finished her look with none other than Dr. Martens’ platform Jadon boots.

Tyler, The Creator, 2019 Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyler, The Creator is known to rock a pair of Dr. Martens on the red carpet, as he wore the brand’s Mary Janes to the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. He also wore an orange sweater over a button-up top, khaki shorts, a bucket hat, and white socks.

Lil Nas X, 2019 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lil Nas X wore Dr. Martens’ patent leather boots to the 2019 GQ Men of the Year event, along with an all-blue snakeskin set with a sparkly fishnet top and tiny sunglasses.

Bella Hadid, 2020 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a pair of buckled loafers by Dr. Martens while out in New York back in 2020. She also was seen in a white jacket with matching jeans and tiny sunglasses.

2020 Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images The style star also sported a pair of black boots in 2020 while hanging out with Kendall Jenner in New York City. She dressed her Dr. Martens in a leather oversized jacket, black pants, puffer bag, and a fuzzy bucket hat.

2021 TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images In 2021, Haded wore black Dr. Martens shoes with a puffer jacket over a multicolored sweater, black pants, and a knitted beanie.

Skai Jackson, 2020 Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images In 2020, actress Skai Jackson went for a post-workout casual look in Los Angeles, wearing black boots from Dr. Martens with a black top, a fuzzy jacket, and red leggings.

Ana Taylor-Joy, 2020 MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In 2020, actress Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a pair of red platform Dr. Martens boots in New York City, along with a striped jacket, a graphic tee, and burgundy leggings.

Machine Gun Kelly, 2020 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In 2020, MGK was seen in his go-to pair of Jadon boots in white while out in New York City, styled with a bubblegum pink sweatsuit set and a black coat.

Selena Gomez, 2021 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Selena Gomez wore the platform white boots while filming Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, with a fuzzy coat, black turtleneck, and jeans.

Olivia Rodrigo, 2021 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Gen-Z’s pop-punk princess Olivia Rodrigo was spotted in a pair of Dr. Martens’ platform boots while leaving the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Oct. 2021. She also wore a multi-colored tartan corset top with a green metallic satin midi skirt. Rodrigo accessorized with a charm necklace and a chained mini bag from Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Rosé, 2021 Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock In 2021, Blackpink’s Rosé was spotted just before her Met Gala debut in a Saint Laurent cropped navy blazer with a white lace Peter Pan collar and a black mini dress. She completed her outfit with white ankle socks and lace-up Oxford shoes by Dr. Martens.

Dua Lipa, 2021 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Future Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa went for a night out in London in 2021 rocking an embroidered shearling jacket with a white tee, black trousers, and platform boots by Dr. Martens.

Travis Barker, 2021 Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pop-punk duo Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen in New York City back in 2021, with Barker rocking a white tank and matching jeans. He also wore black sunglasses and black shoes from Dr. Martens to contrast his monochrome look.

Hailey Bieber, 2021 Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In 2021, Hailey Bieber wore a white cropped tee with a long black coat and blue jeans, paired with Dr. Martens brogues and orange-tinted sunglasses from Lexxola.

2021 Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In 2021, Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles once again in her go-to pair of Docs with a white slouchy top, black leather blazer, and straight denim jeans. She accessorized with sunglasses and a quilted Bottega Veneta purse.

Dixie D’Amelio, 2021 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Internet star-turned-singer Dixie D’Amelio wore platform black boots from Dr. Martens to the iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball with a doll-printed set by GCDS and hoop earrings.

Addison Rae, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images TikTok star and actress Addison Rae wore the platform boots in New York City during American Eagle’s holiday event in SoHo, with a green and white striped top and blue jeans.

Dakota Johnson Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images In 2015, actress Dakota Johnson wore a pair of black Dr. Martens boots while walking her dog in New York City. Her causal ‘fit also consisted of a white top, black blazer, a red flannel tied at the waist, and blue jeans.

Rickey Thompson OGUT/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images While out in Los Angeles in 2020, Rickey Thompson wore Dr. Martens with a floral Unif sweater, baggy denim jeans, and sunglasses.

Irina Shayk Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Model Irina Shayk was spotted in New York City back in 2020 wearing the brand’s lace-up shoes with a white cropped top, black jacket, a pair of cross-painted pants, and micro-mini sunglasses

Kendall Jenner, 2019 David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall Jenner has proven to be loyal to the brand’s Oxford shoes. Back in 2019, the model wore them with a V-neck sweater, micro-mini skirt, black baguette handbag, and tiny sunglasses.

2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The style star also wore them with an all-yellow look, along with a white cropped top and black sunglasses.

Ty Dolla $ign Instagram/Ty Dolla $ign During his performance for the 2021 Rolling Loud festival, Ty Dolla $ign wore a black-and-white pair of boots from Dr. Martens x Neighborhood 2976’s collaboration, with a plaid long flannel and black pants.

Willow Smith, 2020 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Lately I Feel Everything singer styled a pair of black knee-high, lace-up boots from Dr. Martens to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 with a black graphic tee, mini skirt, and a long black jacket.

2021 LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images She was also seen by her brother Jaden Smith in the platform boots along, with an outfit from Misfits Rep to the King Richard premiere in Hollywood.

2022 Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Willow Smith’s iHeartRadio 2022 look included black platform boots with a white button-up from Saint Sintra and a black tie, along with a black pleated micro-mini skirt, printed Cyd sketch tights, and slouchy leg warmers.

Ashlee Simpson, 2022 Instagram/Ashlee Simpson While taking her daughter for a day out, Ashlee Simpson wore Dr. Martens’ 1976 Quad Chelsea boots, complete with a plaid coat, fuzzy black hat, and denim jeans.

Lila Grace Moss, 2022 Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Lila Grace Moss wore the brand’s platform black boots in London while celebrating her mother Kate Moss’ 48th birthday.

Megan Fox, 2022 David Becker/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images While out at a hockey game with her fiancé MGK, Megan Fox was spotted wearing a pair of Dr. Martens platform boots with yellow laces. She paired her shoes with a white tank, baggy camel-colored pants, a black coat, and a matching yellow handbag.

