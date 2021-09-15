Blackpink’s Rosé Put A Preppy Twist On Dr. Martens

Just in case you haven’t already heard that the prep is the only aesthetic that matters this fall season, Rosé from Blackpink has been staying in the know. In fact, her latest outfit put a preppy twist on a signature punk shoe, a pair of Dr. Martens.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, just a day after her Met Gala debut in Saint Laurent, the K-pop singer was back to work fulfilling her duties as one of the French fashion house’s ambassadors. After a photoshoot with the brand, Rosé was spotted strolling through Washington Square Park in New York City in a Saint Laurent cropped navy blazer with a white lace Peter-Pan style collar and a black mini dress. Her smart look could’ve easily blended in on he set of the Gossip Girl reboot.

While a pair of chunky loafers could’ve been an obvious choice for Rosé’s look, the singer opted for practical and versatile oxfords by Dr. Martens, and paired them with slouchy white crew socks to complete her outfit. This isn’t the first time the singer has worn the iconic shoe brand before, as she typically prefers to perform in its platform styles.

With Rosé’s outfit being truly minimal and effortless, this footwear style is definitely worth stocking up on when building your fall wardrobe this year. Plus, the Dr. Martens oxfords are available in over 10 colors, making it easy to find the pair that works best for you.

Below, you can shop the Rosé’s exact Dr. Martens oxfords for just $120.