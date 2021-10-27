Over the years, we’ve seen Olivia Rodrigo transform from Disney cutie to the ultimate Y2K style icon, and in just 2021 alone, the 18-year-old musician is pushing her fashion game even further with her cool and coveted off-duty looks.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, our favorite pop-punk princess was spotted leaving the Los Angeles-based set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! sporting a multi-colored tartan corset top with black lace trim and ribbon straps. She then paired the trendy “going-out” top with a green metallic satin midi skirt and, of course, her punk-inspired ‘fit wouldn’t be complete without her trusty pair of black platform boots from Dr. Martens. The Sour singer then accessorized her look with a fun charm necklace and a chained mini bag from Gen Z-beloved brand Heaven by Marc Jacob and its most recent collection, which was inspired by Sofia Coppola’s 1999 cult classic film, The Virgin Suicides.

For her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Rodrigo wore a sheer neon green blouse, paired with a black leather mini skirt with belted detailing, as well as mesh tights and black platform heels. She also styled her hair into braided pigtails, which were tied with neon-colored ties, and she finished her on-screen look with the same multi-charm necklace. Speaking with Kimmel, Rodrigo recounted her visit at the White House back in July, writing songs, and her most recent cover on Rolling Stone.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s street style outfit and the full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, below.