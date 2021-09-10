India Roby
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Olivia Rodrigo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on May 11...
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo’s Style Evolution, From Disney Star To Pop Princess

She’s becoming a fashion darling on the red carpet.

In just one year, Olivia Rodrigo has completely dominated the music scene. And with that, the 18-year-old actress-slash-singer/songwriter (and our favorite pop-punk princess) has drastically transformed her wardrobe over the years, from Disney sweetheart to the ultimate Y2K fashion trailblazer. See the Sour singer’s best red carpet fashion moments so far, ahead.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

2015, P.S. ARTS Presents Express Yourself

At just 12 years old, Rodrigo attended one of her first events wearing a layered ‘fit.

