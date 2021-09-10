Olivia Rodrigo’s Style Evolution, From Disney Star To Pop Princess

Fashion
She’s becoming a fashion darling on the red carpet.
In just one year, Olivia Rodrigo has completely dominated the music scene. And with that, the 18-year-old actress-slash-singer/songwriter (and our favorite pop-punk princess) has drastically transformed her wardrobe over the years, from Disney sweetheart to the ultimate Y2K fashion trailblazer. See the Sour singer’s best red carpet fashion moments so far, ahead.
At just 12 years old, Rodrigo attended one of her first events wearing a layered ‘fit.