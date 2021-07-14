Olivia Rodrigo has officially arrived at the West Wing of the White House.

On Wednesday, she paid a visit to Washington D.C. channeling her best Cher Horowitz in an all-pink plaid skirt suit. According to the eagle-eyed fans at @rodrigocloset on Instagram, her matching set is vintage Chanel — specifically from the French house’s Spring 1995 collection. In typical Gen-Z fashion, she accessorized her look with a tiny bag from Amina Muaddi (the trend is still going strong), extremely high platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti with socks, silver jewelry (including Justine Clenquet earrings), and a Chanel chain belt around her waist.

Rodrigo has been an avid and vocal fan of secondhand shopping, noting in previous interviews that she rarely purchases brand new items and instead shops thrift stores and resale apps, like Depop. She’s also worn vintage for major public appearances, including her debut SNL performance (Prada) back in May and her Sour Prom premiere from June (Betsey Johnson).

The Sour singer is teaming up with President Biden and Dr. Fauci in an effort to promote more vaccinations against COVID-19, especially among the younger demographic. Rodrigo first hinted at her White House visit on Biden’s Instagram, where he shared a throwback photo of himself on Tuesday with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo, who was up for the challenge, commented, “I’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!” She will be recording videos at the White House to help spread that message to her Gen Z and young millennial fans, all while flexing in vintage Chanel, too.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images