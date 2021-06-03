Etsy is probably feeling especially great about that Depop buy today. On Thursday, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOURShop” officially launched on the Gen Z-loved online marketplace, promising items from the singer’s closet and music videos with all proceeds going to charity.

Pieces expected to be up for sale include retro black-framed sunglasses, gothcore creeper platforms, a pink boa, the pink silk headscarf that Rodrigo wore during her “Deja Vu” music video, and more. The shop currently has 38K followers and counting, meaning there are many eyes on the page waiting for the items to go live very soon.

Whether you’re a teen looking to build out your Sour-themed closet for the summer or an Old Millennial who just really relates to “Traitor,” the Depop shop has something for you at prices that won’t make you cry. Prices start at $15 for the flower hair clips and top out at $85 for a pair of distressed Levi’s, both seen in the “Deja Vu” video.

Rodrigo’s Depop shop is up now, and items are set to drop throughout June 3. Take a look at some of the merch for sale, below, and shop it before it’s gone over on Olivia Rodrigo’s Depop page.

Courtesy of Depop

