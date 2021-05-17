Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Olivia Rodrigo made her SNL debut over the weekend, and she wore secondhand for the momentous occasion. For her first live performance of her viral hit “Drivers License,” Rodrigo wore a vintage beaded Prada dress from Gabriel Held Vintage, pairing it with black-and-white Brogue shoes from Dr. Martens.

This technically wasn’t her first encounter with the late-night variety show, which featured a full sketch around the song back in February. It also isn’t her first rodeo when it comes to vintage. The Gen-Z singer told Elle there are only a select few brands she’ll buy new clothing from, otherwise she looks to resale apps for her shopping fix, saying, “Depop is my go-to.”

“I just want to be effortless, I guess,” she told the magazine. “Whether it’s in my fashion or my songs or my social media, I want to just be like, ‘Yo, this is me. And I’m sometimes weird as fuck, and I’m sometimes polished and put together.’”

Below, Rihanna’s crochet dress, Ashley Olsen’s dinner flip-flops, Ella Emhoff’s graduation outfit, and more must-see celebrity fashion moments from this week.

Avani Gregg

Avani Gregg dressed for the occasion, wearing wide-leg jeans and a button-up Donald Duck shirt with Gucci logos to Disneyland.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa took her dog for a bike ride in black pants and a tailored blazer.

Ella Emhoff (With Kamala Harris)

Ella Emhoff’s stepmom, known to her as “momala” and to us as the Vice President of the United States, congratulated her stepdaughter, dressed in The Vampire’s Wife and a custom Beepy Bella necklace, on her graduation from Parsons over the weekend.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat dressed for spring in a floral Mukzin dress.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski took her baby for a stroll in a white tank dress by Gague81, carrying the orange Gabbi bag from JW Pei and wearing the FRAME x Mejuri Le Chain Earrings.

Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio showed off her new Social Tourist line on Instagram.

Lizzo

Lizzo wore a printed denim skirt and crop top by Patrick Church.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj wore an all-blue Fendi look to celebrate the drop of Beam Me Up Scotty.

Ashley Olsen

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen showed she’s a true fan of the simple flip-flop trend while walking in New York.

Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant wore a black Simone Rocha dress for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé suited up in a black gown by Alessandra Rich.

Rihanna

Rihanna matched her knit halter dress, custom-made by @shasweets23, to her Bottega Veneta mesh sandals.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a blue Bottega Veneta look for a day of press.