Fashion

17 Stylish Flip-Flops You'll Want To Show Off In Public

They're back and better than ever.

by Gabrielle Prescod and Erika Harwood
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

Flip-flops. Shower shoes. Thongs. The shoe with many a nomenclature is back, but with a slight update from the days you slipped them on to go to the pool or beach. Summer 2021 is the time to embrace a couple of trends that haven’t been fully revisited since the early and mid-aughts: wedges and platforms, specifically in the style of the humble flip-flop.

Yes, heeled flip-flops are currently everywhere. Even if you convinced yourself you'd never step foot inside a wedge shoe again, there are luckily plenty of options that may be enough to convince you otherwise. From striped platforms and lucite wedges to a pair of (on sale!) printed Yeezys, these are all available and begging to see the sun while traveling on your feet.

The beauty of a literally elevated flip-flop is that they're an easy way to dress up a look without feeling overly formal, whereas the flat version is almost exclusively for lounging around the house, pool, or dorm room shower. Adding a platform or wedge transforms them into a socially acceptable (and very stylish) option to wear out in public.

Still not sold? We've sifted through the Internet to find some of the best and platform and wedge flip-flops for you to peruse and decide for yourself, below.

Le Ocean Sandal
FRAME

A modern-day take on a ‘90s-inspired style with 100% leather straps in a neutral tobacco hue.

X STRAP FLIP-FLOP HEELS
Reike Nen

The vibrant color and geometric angles make this shoe perfectly primed for summer 2k21.

Platform Flip-Flop Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell

A floral-print sandal available in three different shades.

no 821
Paloma Wool

If you're going to do a wedge sandal, you've gotta really do a wedge sandal.

LOOP KITTEN HEEL PINK LILAC
Jagger

An ultra-strappy sandal with a low-rise kitten heel.

Black Vegan Leather Beep Thong Sandals
Simon Miller

Tubed straps and a shiny heel make this seemingly simple sandal stand out.

TESSA SANDAL
Staud

A croc-embossed leather that pops in lime green.

Boat leather platform flip flops
OSOI

In 2022, a heel or platform doesn't mean you must sacrifice cloud-like comfort.

Leslie Wrap Up Sandals
Miista

Tie-up ankle straps keep things extra secure.

Kerry Slip-on Heeled Sandal
JustFab

Available in light, neutral hues like yellow and sage.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Talia Thong
FWRD

These black leather sandals will go with just about anything.

Yeezy 110 Wedge Thong Sandals
Farfetch

These metallic thongs from Yeezy are not only on-trend, but on sale.

Juno Sandals
Vagabond

For those looking for an elevated basic flip-flop, this one's for you.

Public Desire Racy Mule
Superdown

If you like your lucite heels as high as possible, these clear-strap sandals will do the trick.

Crush Webbing Flip Flop
Rocket Dog

Embrace your former middle school style in this chunky black option from Rocket Dog.

Capri
Shop-Pêche

Like walking on a green cloud.

Theresa Leather Wedge
By Far

The square toe adds an extra bit of cool to these black wedges.

