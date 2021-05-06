Dixie and Charli D’Amelio are launching their very own clothing line. On Thursday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced its newest brand, Social Tourist, created by the D’Amelio sisters to target Gen-Z trends often found on social media platforms like TikTok, where the siblings reign supreme.

“We’ve always loved fashion, and it’s been amazing to be so involved in this process,” Dixie, who teased the brand in a recent TikTok post, said in an official statement. “We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life.”

The brand, which will be sold in-stores exclusively at Hollister and online on Social Tourist’s website, will release roughly 80 new styles in its first drop on May 20, with prices ranging from $10 to $80.

“The first product drop is all about introducing the brand to our fans, and the second drop in June reflects our individual personalities,” said Charli in an official statement. “Designs that reflect Dixie’s personality are a bit edgier, with dark color palettes and patterns, where my vibe is shown through super feminine and cute styles. We can’t wait to put our vision out into the world!”

Future Social Tourist collections are expected to launch monthly and will also include tees for men and women, as well as swimwear, fleece jackets, dresses, skirts, and accessories like socks, hats, and water bottles. According to Fran Horowitz, Abercombie & Fitch Co.’s CEO in an interview with WWD, the new brand will be a bit more “elevated” and fashion-forward than the company’s other brands.

“I like to explain to the [A&F] team, you have something called the fashion pyramid. There’s things that are at the top of the pyramid that are a little bit more forward thinking and these girls really pushed that even more forward,” said Horowitz. “They’re really leading when it comes to trend and fashion. And that’s what Social Tourist will do for us, really elevate it a little bit further. It will also be a little bit more expensive than Hollister.”

This new venture is just the latest fashion gig for the D’Amelios, who have already collaborated with and designed collections for Hollister and Pura Vida. The two are also the faces of Morphe 2.

Sign up on Social Tourist’s website or follow the brand on social media (of course) to stay updated on its upcoming drops.