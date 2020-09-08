The TikTokers have officially breached the mall. Sisters and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are launching two limited-edition fleece sweatshirts for Hollister. The D’Amerlios worked alongside the Hollister design team to create the pieces, hand-selecting the details in their respective fleeces.

Charli’s fleece is a light pink hoodie with an array of graphics, including “all smiles here” in her handwriting. Dixie opted for a crewneck sweater in a gray-and-white tie-dye print with her birth year 2001 stamped down the front.

The sisters worked on the project during the pandemic, meaning they managed to create their pieces virtually with the Hollister design team.

“It’s just so cool to see it really be personalized to us and make it exactly how we wanted it to look - Dixie was even able to draw some designs for the sweatshirt I wanted,” Charli said in a press release. “The creation process was also really amazing; the entire thing was done virtually through video chat with the Hollister design team!”

The two limited-edition sweatshirts will be available September 10 on Hollister’s website and in Hollister stores for a limited time. Check out Charli and Dixie modeling their own designs below.

Courtesy of Hollister

