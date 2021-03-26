Charli D’Amelio’s Go-To Sad Song Is Also “Drivers License”

From sitting front row at a designer runway show to co-creating clothing collections with her older sister Dixie, Charli D’Amelio does it all. Her latest gig in the fashion world is a collaboration with Pura Vida, where she designed her own collection of the brand’s signature string charm bracelets.

“I remember seeing the bracelets on Instagram and loving the vibe and all that Pura Vida stands for,” D’Amelio tells NYLON. “They are colorful and light and easy to wear. I’ve been a fan even before I designed this collection.”

The Charli D’Amelio Pack is a bright and cheery bracelet stack featuring her favorite colors, beads, and an engraved charm with the tagline “All Smiles Here.”

“It was so cool to create something entirely my own,” says D’Amelio. “I knew that I wanted to spread a positive message with this collab, and I also wanted to create something that I would genuinely wear and that my friends would love, too.”

To celebrate her new collaboration, we asked D’Amelio to take on the NYLON Nineteen, below, talking go-to sad songs, coffee orders, red carpet looks, and more.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I am a Taurus and, yes, I totally believe in it. I've been getting more into astrological signs, so it's a fun thing I like to look up and read about.

2. Do you believe in ghosts? Yes!

3. What’s your go-to drink order? I love lemonade, Sprite, or apple juice when I'm ordering from somewhere.

4. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I literally sit in my room sometimes and just eat an entire block of cheese in one sitting. Not cut up, just fully take bites out of the block.

Shaye Babb/Courtesy of Pura Vida

5. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? My coffee addiction... I can't go a day without coffee. It's bad!

6. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I think any Beyoncé music video where she's dancing would be so cool. I love her dancing and think she's so powerful, so learning and being in a dance with her would be a dream.

7. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I went to a Justin Timberlake concert with Dixie and my Dad, and he actually sang to Dixie and I while he was on stage. It was so cool and fun.

8. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Cat In The Hat

9. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? I didn't have one!

Shaye Babb/Courtesy of Pura Vida

11. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? I loved what Dua Lipa wore to the Grammys this year. She looked amazing!

12. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Orbeez

13. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I wish I could have kept all of my dance costumes, the good and the bad, just because it would be so fun to see all of them through the years. There are way too many of them, though!

14. What is your go-to sad song? “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo

Shaye Babb/Courtesy of Pura Vida

15. What reality show would you most like to appear on? My own!

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Colorful eyeliner has been something I have been playing around with lately and I absolutely love it.

17. What is your coffee order? Medium cold brew with three pumps of caramel syrup and whole milk from Dunkin’.

18. What is your favorite fast food place? I love Taco Bell and anywhere I can get good chicken nuggets.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? I love my custom Converse that I designed on the brand’s website. They're so comfy and I love that I was able to make them my own.

Shop the Charli D’Amelio Pack on Pura Vida’s website now.