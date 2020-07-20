Charli & Dixie D’Amelio have gone from TikTok superstars to the faces of a brand new sub-brand from Morphe Cosmetics. The sisters, who have amassed an extensive following with their TikTok presence, were chosen as the stars for Morphe 2, a collection of products intended to give you a fresh, dewy look without overloading on products.

Launching on July 30, Morphe 2 is aimed at Gen-Z, the brand explained in a press release, and items in the collection range in price fro $9 to $24. The line will be available through Morphe.com at its launch, and will later arrive in Ulta stores nationwide and Ulta.com on August 2.

For their part in the Morphe 2 campaign, the sisters star in photos and videos highlighting the products. The pair epitomize the brand's dewy makeup mission, and in one photo, both are wearing colorful shades of the Jelly Eye Shimmer ($10), a sparkly shadow in six shades. In an accompanying Instagram video, the two also test out hues of Glassified Lip Oil, ($9), a sheer glossy lip product that delivers a hint of color.

Along with shimmer and gloss, the line features 20 shades of Hint Hint Skin Tint ($17), a hydrating fluid tint that provides sheer to medium coverage, Wondertint Skin and Lip Mousse ($12), a multipurpose product made to use on you cheeks or lips, and Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss ($12), a clear, never sticky gloss that adds a dewy sheen to your look. A collection of four brushes ($24), packaged in a bag completes the collection.

This marks the first time the sisters have appeared in a major campaign for a cosmetics brand. Earlier this year, Dixie was selected as the face of Dermalogica, and her role as a Clear Start Ambassador included starring in campaigns that encouraged skin positivity.

Check out the complete Morphe 2 collection, below.