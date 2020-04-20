For its newest campaign, which is centered on all things skin positivity, Dermalogica partnered with popular TikTok creator Dixie D'Amelio. Beginning today, D'Amelio will now serve as a Clear Start Ambassador, and with that title comes the opportunity to use her platform to spearhead conversations about loving the skin you're in.

In addition to furthering Dermalogica's involvement in the skin positivity movement, D'Amelio will be the face for a brand new product launch — Clear Start FlashFoliant — which is available beginning today. Available at Ulta.com, the daily exfoliant retails for $25, and was created to reduce breakouts, refine pores, and even out skin tone.

Featured ingredients in this new product include salicylic acid, tangerine peel extract, and grape extract. The newest addition to Dermalogica's ever-growing line is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Fans will have to stay tuned to D'Amelio's feed to see how she uses her various platforms to chat skin care, but Dermalogica said in a press release that the TikTok creator intended to touch on her own journey with skin care.

The new product and D'Amelio's new role are all part of Dermalogica's "Candid Conversations" campaign. In addition to the viral star's own TikTok platform, Dermalogica already has a presence in place for its Clear Start campaign.

See the product announcement from Dermalogica, below.