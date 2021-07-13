In a bid to get more people protected against COVID-19 and its variants, the White House has asked current Teen Queen and Sour singer Olivia Rodrigo to make the appeal for vaccination to her fellow youths.

On Wednesday, Rodrigo will join President Biden and Dr. Fauci in the nation’s capital to “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated.” The move feels slightly unexpected, until you remember that Lady Gaga sang at the Biden-Harris inauguration — this administration is serving the state of pop and no one else.

In addition to an official White House press release, Biden and Rodrigo teased their collab the old-fashioned way: with some Instagram comments. The president shared a photo of himself as a young man with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo dutifully answered, commenting, “I’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”

While vaccination rates are slowing across all age groups since April, according to the CDC, this is reportedly especially true among young people. The current estimate is that 78 percent of all US adults will be at least partially vaccinated by August, but that only 57 percent of adults aged 18 to 29 will have gotten a dose. Given Rodrigo’s ability to unite bright-eyed Gen Z and curmudgeonly millennials, it’s worth a shot.