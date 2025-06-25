Olivia Rodrigo, Too, Is Obsessed With Fontaines D.C.

Olivia Rodrigo’s catalog of hits is nothing short of impressive, but she’s not above performing a cover every once in a while. During her sold-out show at Dublin’s Marley Park on June 24, the “Driver’s License” singer surprised fans with a rendition of “I Love You” by Fontaines D.C.

Rodrigo shredded on her cherry-red electric guitar as she belted the moody 2022 single for the 40,000-person crowd, officially completing her ascension to rock stardom. “Lately I’ve been obsessed with this band Fontaines D.C.,” she shared. “I’ve been playing this song alone in my room for fun, and I was wondering if it’d be cool if I played it for you guys.” The crowd, instantly excited by the mention of the hometown heroes, wasted no time joining in as Rodrigo crooned the opening line, “I love you, I love you, I told you I do.”

She began the song solo before getting some assistance from her band on the second verse.

The 22-year-old hit the stage in a lacy three-quarter-sleeve shirt and a pair of leather hot pants — a recent favorite of hers — before serenading fans with hits like “Vampire,” “Deja Vu,” and “Get Him Back!” She even treated the audience to two encores, because, you know what they say: When in Dublin.