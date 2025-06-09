The First Real Weekend Of Summer Was Full Of Excellent Clothes

Memorial Day Weekend is usually the summer kickoff, and despite some great parties and amazing fashion, the weather and general vibe was still spring-leaning. The first weekend in June, though, provided what we were craving: fun music festivals, celebrity photo dumps on European beaches, and yes, look after look. It was summer at its finest, and the NYLON team was spread thin (in the best way possible) across Primavera Sound at Barcelona, the Tribeca Film Festival, Governor’s Ball, and Tony Awards in New York, and otherwise keeping up with our favorite stars as they begin their global traipses to summery destinations.

As for the fashion? It was as diverse as the locations we saw them in, but some callouts in our roundup are lots of shimmery, light-catching dresses, some studded pieces (we called out the trend a few weeks ago), and a few creative ways to do all-black dressing in summer. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite looks you might have missed from the busiest weekend we’ve had in a minute.

Cole Escola in Wiederhoeft Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That’s Tony Award winner Cole Escola to you, BTW. They wore their best Bernadette Peters drag to accept the Best Actor in a Play Tony in custom Wiederhoeft, chest hair and all.

Olivia Rodrigo in All Three Heathers Nina Westervelt/Billboard/Getty Images The empress of Gov Ball gave an epic performance which included a new studded two-piece set and a surprise David Byrne cameo. We left wanting for nothing.

Miley Cyrus in Schiaparelli Haute Couture Backgrid The Something Beautiful songstress premiered her album’s accompanying film at Tribeca and wowed in this mesh Schiaparelli moment. We just hope she didn’t have to use the bathroom while wearing this.

Charli xcx in Javier Guijarro Charli tore up Primavera Sound with bestie Troye Sivan on the opening night, and for her opening look, she wore Barcelona native Javier Guijarro’s striped stocking and black-piping bra, signature rave sunglasses and all.

& Charli xcx in Saint Laurent Courtesy of Saint Laurent After opening Primavera, Charli hopped over to Paris to perform at We Love Green and joined Air for a surprise performance of “Cherry Blossom Girl,” where she embodied Lana Del Rey and Jane Birkin at once.

Miley Cyrus in More Schiaparelli XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images After her movie premiere, Miley slipped into more Schiaparelli, this time a broken-mirror strapless gown fresh off the Paris runway.

Chappell Roan in Valentino Chappell drew the biggest and loudest crowd in Barcelona on the closing night of Primavera, and her custom Valentino cape was the ideal Dungeons & Dragons drag.

Dua Lipa in Chloé Remember when we said the Chloé girl went club rat? Dua made good on our observation in a leather-and-lace concoction, smartly styled with textural gold jewelry and sheer tights.

Doechii in Nike Courtesy of Nike Her braids were to the floor, her makeup was stamped on, and her Nike briefs were layered to perfection. She could step onto the stage or the boxing ring in this look, and we’re here for it all.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images A movie star’s movie star, perfectly styled in a strappy sandals and chandelier earrings.

HAIM in Louis Vuitton Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty Images The same-same-but-different look showed off each sister’s personality while also communicating a cohesive message of glam-rock.

Sabrina Carpenter in Loewe Courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter Just in case you forget her name, let her bespoke crystal Loewe jumpsuit do the talking.

Zoey Deutch in Elie Saab Steve Eichner/Variety/Getty Images Her French New Wave schtick in service of promoting her film Nouvelle Vague isn’t getting old, thanks to styling, makeup, and hair execution by a dream team.

Tyla in Teeny Little Shorts Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Our Music Issue cover star tore up Gov Ball in a ruched shirt, fur-trimmed camo booty shorts, and custom boots. The chains sealed the movement-friendly deal of the look.