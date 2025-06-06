15 Looks From 15 Years Of Gov Ball

There are enough lyrics about New York to fill our Spotify playlists a few times over (including a recent, and excellent, Addison Rae song), but the musicians we know and love have also given us enough outfits to pore over during their time at our hometown festival, Governors Ball, aka Gov Ball. Since its humble beginnings as a smalltime weekend of music beginning in 2010, it’s grown into a global juggernaut of burgeoning talent. Our favorite Charli XCX has performed there several times — she deserves a headlining spot now, FWIW — plus stars like Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish were all billed before their big breaks.

In honor of 15 years of on-the-pulse lineups and infamous backdrops, we’re turning back the clock and serving up 15 of our favorite stage looks. Where Coachella and other see-and-be-seen festivals demand extravagance, Gov Ball is decidedly laid-back, and the stars often go more rave-y than high-fashion. See our favorite looks from the city’s biggest summertime music ticket below.

Santigold, 2012 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images An indie music darling and a groundbreaking pattern-clasher on the verge of the Urban Outfitters aesthetic being a thing.

Charli XCX, 2015 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images This was during her Sucker and “Fancy” era, which explains the insouciant loser sign and the zebra sequins.

Björk, 2015 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images This was the first year bigger international names joined the festival, and the Icelandic legend delivered on her nature-inspired weirdness.

Lana Del Rey, 2015 C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images She paid homage to the city’s most infamous baseball team in this custom minidress, with no accessories save her then-standard red claws.

Robyn, 2016 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robyn knows her body — and that she doesn’t need two legs of fringed pants to get the party going.

Kelela, 2018 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images My personal favorite of the list, this Ellery look on Kelela is relaxed yet architectural, and the dimensional hoop adds just the right amount of intrigue.

Tyler, The Creator, 2019 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyler’s Igor era delivered lots of bobs, and this sickly green suit was the ideal contrast for his curtain backdrop.

Billie Eilish, 2021 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie’s second time at Gov Ball was when she was blonde and had also reached global-superstar status. But don’t let the Grammys fool you: She still is just a girl who wants to wear Adam Sandler-style clothing.

Japanese Breakfast, 2022 Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another zebra print on a NYLON It Girl! This one’s Valentino, though, and feels fresh yet relaxed.

Halsey, 2022 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I would love to acquire these screen-print Madonna pants, so here’s hoping Halsey’s archive gets too full soon and a clean-out sale is necessary.

Tove Lo, 2022 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tove Lo’s outfit when she joined Flume onstage was the best of the bunch. Are they spoons, armor, or sunglass lenses? Who cares when she looks this good?

Suki Waterhouse, 2023 Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lord Farquaad meets pop-rock in Khaite and some reflective footwear.

Sabrina Carpenter, 2024 Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This appearance was fresh off the release of a little bop you may know (“Espresso”), and was only the beginning for a jam-packed 2024 for the petite star, whose butter-yellow lace-and-sequin moment signaled the arrival of something short and sweet.

Doechii, 2024 Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Swamp Princess made an appearance in trashy Florida couture just before her rocket-ship-fast ascent with a Grammy-winning mixtape and a newly preppy aesthetic.