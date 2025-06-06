Fashion
15 Looks From 15 Years Of Gov Ball
How many NYLON It Girls can you count?
There are enough lyrics about New York to fill our Spotify playlists a few times over (including a recent, and excellent, Addison Rae song), but the musicians we know and love have also given us enough outfits to pore over during their time at our hometown festival, Governors Ball, aka Gov Ball. Since its humble beginnings as a smalltime weekend of music beginning in 2010, it’s grown into a global juggernaut of burgeoning talent. Our favorite Charli XCX has performed there several times — she deserves a headlining spot now, FWIW — plus stars like Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish were all billed before their big breaks.
In honor of 15 years of on-the-pulse lineups and infamous backdrops, we’re turning back the clock and serving up 15 of our favorite stage looks. Where Coachella and other see-and-be-seen festivals demand extravagance, Gov Ball is decidedly laid-back, and the stars often go more rave-y than high-fashion. See our favorite looks from the city’s biggest summertime music ticket below.
Santigold, 2012
An indie music darling and a groundbreaking pattern-clasher on the verge of the Urban Outfitters aesthetic being a thing.
Charli XCX, 2015
This was during her Sucker and “Fancy” era, which explains the insouciant loser sign and the zebra sequins.
Björk, 2015
This was the first year bigger international names joined the festival, and the Icelandic legend delivered on her nature-inspired weirdness.
Lana Del Rey, 2015
She paid homage to the city’s most infamous baseball team in this custom minidress, with no accessories save her then-standard red claws.
Robyn, 2016
Robyn knows her body — and that she doesn’t need two legs of fringed pants to get the party going.
Kelela, 2018
My personal favorite of the list, this Ellery look on Kelela is relaxed yet architectural, and the dimensional hoop adds just the right amount of intrigue.
Tyler, The Creator, 2019
Tyler’s Igor era delivered lots of bobs, and this sickly green suit was the ideal contrast for his curtain backdrop.
Billie Eilish, 2021
Billie’s second time at Gov Ball was when she was blonde and had also reached global-superstar status. But don’t let the Grammys fool you: She still is just a girl who wants to wear Adam Sandler-style clothing.
Japanese Breakfast, 2022
Another zebra print on a NYLON It Girl! This one’s Valentino, though, and feels fresh yet relaxed.
Halsey, 2022
I would love to acquire these screen-print Madonna pants, so here’s hoping Halsey’s archive gets too full soon and a clean-out sale is necessary.
Tove Lo, 2022
Tove Lo’s outfit when she joined Flume onstage was the best of the bunch. Are they spoons, armor, or sunglass lenses? Who cares when she looks this good?
Sabrina Carpenter, 2024
This appearance was fresh off the release of a little bop you may know (“Espresso”), and was only the beginning for a jam-packed 2024 for the petite star, whose butter-yellow lace-and-sequin moment signaled the arrival of something short and sweet.
Doechii, 2024
The Swamp Princess made an appearance in trashy Florida couture just before her rocket-ship-fast ascent with a Grammy-winning mixtape and a newly preppy aesthetic.
Chappell Roan, 2024
Where everyone else goes simple, Chappell goes full drag. Who could forget her emerging from a massive apple, joint in hand, campy as ever as Lady Liberty? Another superstar was also born this year, and New York was better for it.