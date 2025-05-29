Billie Eilish’s Tour Just Expanded! Here’s Everything You Need to Know

It’s been over a year since Billie Eilish stunned the world with her third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. To celebrate, the “Birds Of A Feather” singer is extending her massive arena tour with 23 additional dates across the U.S. and Japan.

Eilish broke the news via Instagram on May 19, writing, “heard you wanted more shows :pppp HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!!” The announcement came while she completing the European dates of the first leg of the tour, which was originally scheduled to wrap up in July. With the added stops, the 23-year-old will be touring the Grammy-nominated album until the end of the November.

Whether you weren’t able to catch her on the first go around, or you’re in for round two, here’s what you need to know about Billie Eilish’s new tour dates, how to get tickets, and more.

The Theme Is Moody

With the rise of on-theme concert dressing in recent years, you’ll want to nail down the vibe of the tour so you can start planning your outfit ASAP. Much like the album’s watery cover, expect lots of moody blue lighting to match Eilish’s equally-dark music. The singer has also been wearing plenty of oversized jerseys and baggy pants throughout the tour, in case that inspires some ‘fit ideas.

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tour Dates

Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Part 2 kicks off in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 16, nearly one year after the first leg of the tour began. In October, she’ll return to the U.S., where she’ll make stops in Miami, Philadelphia, Austin, and more.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025: Tokyo, Japan — Saitama Super Arena

Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025: Tokyo, Japan — Saitama Super Arena

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 : Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025: Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025: Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025: Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Monday, Oct. 20, 2025: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025: Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025: Elmont, NY — UBS Arena

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025: Elmont, NY — UBS Arena

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025: Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025: Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025: Austin, TX — Moody Center

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025: Austin, TX — Moody Center

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2025: Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Friday, Nov. 19, 2025: Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

How To Get Tickets

According to Eilish’s website, the new tour dates have already sold out. Not all hope is lost, however, because there is a waitlist option that will notify you if and when tickets to your show become available. To sign up, select the “Join Waitlist” button next to your desired tour date. From there, click the “Join Waitlist” option on the Seated waitlist, and fill in the required information.

Or, if you’re eager to snag some tix ASAP, verified resale tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

What To Expect

It might be an arena tour, but don’t expect an over-the-top production with wild set pieces and impressive choreography. Last year, the New York Times hailed the Hit Me Hard And Soft tour for its intimate feel and minimalist atmosphere, and praised Eilish’s ability to command the massively-sized room with just her equally powerful vocals. Per The Times, the singer spends most of the show “bopping around” the rectangular stage in the middle of the arena, though she does perform atop a luminescent cube at one point.

Special Guests

While the opening acts for the second leg haven’t been announced yet, previous openers have included Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, The Marías, Ashnikko, Finneas, and Tom Odell. Lola Young, Syd, and Magdalena Bay are set to open for the remaining dates of the European leg.

The 10-time Grammy winner has also invited several special guests to join her on-stage throughout the tour. On Dec. 17, Eilish and Charli XCX surprised the audience at the Kia Forum to an impromptu performance of their hit duet, “Guess.” More recently, Eilish brought out her brother Finneas to perform “Happier Than Ever” during a stop in Amsterdam on May 5.

Expect confetti. Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Environmental Impact

As a long-time advocate for sustainability, Eilish is taking the necessary steps to make sure her tour is as environmentally friendly as possible. Since 2019, the Academy Award-winner has worked closely with REVERB, a nonprofit on a mission to create a more sustainable music industry, to counteract the footprint of her shows. Together, Eilish and REVERB managed to eliminate over 117,000 single-use plastic water bottles, neutralized over 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and saved 8.8 million gallons of water on the Happier Than Ever tour alone.

Viral Moments

Not sure if you want to grab a ticket? Maybe reliving the best moments from her previous tour, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, will change your mind.

Who could forget the time she performed a moving rendition of “The 30th” with her brother Finneas on guitar?

Or when she brought out Labrinth for a surprise performance of “Mount Everest”?

But nothing beats the time when an audience of 17,000 people screamed the lyrics to “Happier Than Ever” at the top of their lungs.

See you at the concert.