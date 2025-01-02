Billie Eilish has a lot to celebrate in the new year. Not only is she heading into the Grammys with a whopping seven nominations, her single “Birds of a Feather” also just received a huge accolade: Spotify has revealed that the dreamy love song was the app’s most-streamed song of 2024.

Eilish’s song was streamed nearly 2 billion times in 2024, clocking in at exactly 1,775,172,881 plays as the year came to an end. “Birds of a Feather” just barely edged out Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” for the top spot. Carpenter’s caffeinated smash had only about 600,000 fewer streams, with a total play count of 1,774,525,704.

“Birds of a Feather” was the second single released from Eilish’s 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, and it’s been nominated in three major Grammys categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. In terms of industry nods, streaming numbers, and chart performance, “Birds of a Feather” has surpassed Hit Me Hard and Soft’s lead single “Lunch,” something Eilish recently spoke about in her annual Vanity Fair video interview.

After Eilish was shown a clip of herself in 2023 name-dropping “Lunch” and “Birds of a Feather” as two standouts from her not-then-announced album, she confessed she always had a feeling “Birds” might fly a bit higher. “My prediction then ... was I thought ‘Lunch’ would be the hit, but I also remember being like, ‘But watch — ‘Birds of a Feather’ is going to be the real hit,’” Eilish mused. “‘Lunch’ was big when this album came out, but then ‘Birds’... ‘Birds’ is number one.”