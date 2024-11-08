All that poetic torture paid off for Taylor Swift, because her 2024 album just raked in an impressive amount of Grammy nominations. On Nov. 8, the Recording Academy unveiled who will be in the running for this year’s awards, and Swift is one of the top artists. Along with earning nods for The Tortured Poets Department, the pop star also got some love for “us.,” her collaboration with Gracie Abrams.

Swift garnered Grammy nominations in six categories this year, including three of the ceremony’s major fields. Her single “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone is up for Best Music Video, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. And her album The Tortured Poets Department is in contention for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. Rounding out her noms, Swift is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Abrams for their duet “us.”

Though Swift got a lot of love from the Recording Academy, she is not 2024’s most nominated artist. That honor went to Beyoncé, who received 11 nominations. Tailing her is Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, all of whom got seven nods. Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are tied with Swift with six nominations each.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Swifties, what’s even more exciting than the singer’s recognition is the possibility of what stunt Swift might pull on Grammy night. In the past, she’s used awards ceremonies to make major announcements, and fans think she’s been teasing either a new album or the long-awaited re-release of Reputation recently.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2, 2025 on CBS and Paramount+.