Why Taylor Swift Fans Think This New Photo Is Teasing Her 12th Album

The Tortured Poets Department may only be a few months old, but it could be getting a little sibling very soon — at least, that’s what Taylor Swift fans think, especially after a newly discovered photo of the artist in the studio seems to confirm she’s been hard at work on an unreleased project.

On Sept. 19, Swift’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff shared several throwback photos of his room at Electric Lady Studios. Though Swift was hiding in the corner in one shot, fans quickly spotted her. Since the pic was dated Dec. 21, 2023, any Swiftie would initially assume the photo was from Swift and Antonoff’s time working on The Tortured Poets Department. Except... it can’t be TTPD, because the pic also includes producer Sounwave, who did not work on that album.

So what were Swift and Sounwave recording at the end of 2023? Two prominent theories immediately overtook the fandom: it’s either a new album or the long-awaited re-release of Reputation.

Swift previously worked with Sounwave on her 2019 album Lover and her 2022’s Midnights. The producer is best known for his consistent collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, an artist Swift has also worked with on her 2015 single “Bad Blood.” Swift and Lamar reunited in 2023 to re-record their “Bad Blood” vocals for the re-release of 1989 — but this pic with Sounwave is from months after that dropped.

Clearly, some new music is brewing in the Swift-iverse, and even though it’s not exactly clear what it will be, fans are starting to put together some compelling theories that a major announcement is fast approaching.