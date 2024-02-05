Taylor Swift Just Announced A New Album At The Grammys

Although Taylor Swift didn’t end up performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, she still managed to bestow a massive gift to her fans: the announcement of her next studio album.

In the middle of her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift dropped the bomb that her next album is on the way and already has a title and release date: Called The Tortured Poets Department, it’s slated for release on April 19. “I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage,” she said, and true to her word, the austere black-and-white (and surprisingly sensual) album art appeared on her grid shortly after.

Swift was expected announce something during the awards, but the overwhelming consensus was that it’d be the release date to Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her next album to receive a re-recording. Her look for the evening even appeared to point in that direction with her wearing a solemn white gown complete with black opera gloves, the same colors of the original Reputation album cover. Naturally, her fake-out has prompted a full-on meltdown online, with Swifties wondering: When’s the next single, Tay Tay?

Read on for everything we know so far about the album:

What is Taylor Swift’s New Album Called?

The project will be called The Tortured Poets Department, a title that could be a nod to the 1989 Robin Williams-starring film Dead Poets Society.

When is Taylor Swift’s Album being released?

The album is out soon — April 19, 2024.

What are the themes of the album?

Judging by the handwritten note Swift released in addition to the album announcement, the album seems to channel the storytelling theme of folklore as another conceptual project. In the note, she signs off as the “Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department,” which alludes to the fact that the record will follow the stories of new and invented characters.

See the note below:

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms,

The tick, tick, tick, of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department