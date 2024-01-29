Is Taylor Swift Performing At The 2024 Grammys?

Music’s biggest night is just around the corner, which means so are appearances from some of the world’s biggest stars. So far, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa are all set to attend and perform at the 2024 awards, but the biggest question mark in the air right now surrounds music’s unofficial woman of the year: Taylor Swift.

If you were anywhere near a screen at all in the past 365 days, you’d know the “Cruel Summer” singer had a massive 2023, including netting six Grammy Award nominations, the third most of all artists nominated this year. But will she be in attendance at the Feb. 4 ceremony? It turns out that’s a yes, according to Entertainment Weekly — but it’s unlikely she’ll be taking the stage as she’s set to fly to Tokyo immediately after to resume the Eras Tour, ET reports. (Starting Feb. 7, the singer is scheduled to perform four back-to-back shows at the city’s Tokyo Dome arena.) Alas, the duties of a global pop star ... though if there’s anyone to pull off the impossible, it’s Ms. Swift.

This year, the singer is up for awards in three of the four major Grammy categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album, all for her 2023 record Midnights. Though we’re mourning the prospect of hearing “Anti-Hero” live, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for another Kelce and Swift smooch.