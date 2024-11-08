Charli XCX Cements Epic ‘Brat’ Run With 7 Grammy Nominations

It’s a red-letter day for Angels everywhere: Charli xcx is a Grammy nominee again, with seven nods for the cultural phenomenon that is Brat.

For the first time in her career, Charli has nabbed nominations in two of the major categories: Record Of The Year, for “360,” and Album Of The Year for Brat, with Brat also receiving a nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category. Her record “Apple,” which went viral thanks to a TikTok dance, is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, while the “Guess remix featuring Billie Eilish” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae” picks up a nomination for Best Remixed Recording. Finally, the first single off Brat, “Von dutch,” gets a nod in the Best Dance Pop Recording category.

Charli xcx at Storm King Art Center Henry Redcliffe

This was an increasingly crowded year for musical releases, with huge releases from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, but Charli made the year her own with a social media rollout and marketing strategy that left traditional music execs scratching their head at the never-ending campaign for a record that is brutally honest, a little bitchy, and 100% brat.

This era has everything: pitch-perfect music videos, incredible wardrobing, and honest world-building. There was the Brat wall in Brooklyn, a sold-out arena tour with Troye Sivan, a remix album rollout culminating in a release party at Storm King Art Center, and countless memes in between that kept her in the cultural conversation. Let’s hope the Grammy voters will be on the right side of history come February 2025.