Billie Eilish Skipped The 2025 AMAs — But Swept The Night

Billie Eilish’s long list of accolades just got even longer. The “Bad Guy” singer swept the American Music Awards on May 26, adding an impressive seven trophies to her ever-growing collection of awards.

Eilish won every category for which she was nominated, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist, Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song for her 2024 hit “Birds Of A Feather.” Eilish was up against music industry veterans like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift in the Artist of the Year category, and beat out Swift, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and more for Album of the Year.

Eilish is on tour in Europe, which means she couldn’t attend the Las Vegas ceremony in person, but that didn’t stop her from accepting the award for Artist of the Year via a pre-recorded message. “This is so crazy, I feel speechless,” the 23-year-old said. “This means the world to me. I am just so lucky to get to do what I do and to do it with you.”

Eilish ended the night as the winningest artist of the 2025 ceremony, followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who each took home three trophies. Other winners included Megan Thee Stallion for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, SZA for Favorite Female R&B Artist, Gracie Abrams for New Artist of the Year, and Beyoncé for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album with Cowboy Carter. Swift and Carpenter went home empty-handed, despite racking up six nominations each.

Eilish now has nine American Music Awards to her name, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Alternative Artist, both of which she won in 2019.