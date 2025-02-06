Billie Eilish is expanding her perfume empire. On Feb. 6, the Grammy Award-winning singer launches a new fragrance called Your Turn — a warm, woodsy scent that smells like a tropical vacation. “Scent has always been something that I’m most passionate about,” Eilish tells NYLON exclusively. “That’s the reason why I make fragrance. Testing new combinations of samples, laying out the blotters, and making my notes is my favorite part of developing something new.”

Like Eilish’s previous three scents, Your Turn takes you on an olfactory journey. Opening up with top notes of bergamot peel, cardamom pod, and ginger, the scent starts off fresh and zesty, then lets sweeter notes like velvet peach skin, jasmine, and coconut water take over. As the day goes on, the Australian sandalwood comes through in the dry-down, transporting you from a beach, piña colada in hand, straight to a cozy bonfire.

Courtesy of Billie Eilish Fragrances Robin Harper 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

If you’ve been confused about which fragrances are best for winter or what perfumes to swap out for spring, Your Turn is versatile enough to be a mainstay through the seasons — the mix of warm and fresh notes also makes it perfect for both day and night.

“Creating Your Turn with Billie was a journey of discovery,” says Frank Voelkl, the perfumer behind the scent (who also happens to be the nose behind Le Labo Santal 33). “We worked through countless iterations to develop a scent that captures the warmth and richness of sandalwood while layering in something unexpectedly fresh. It’s a fragrance that reflects Billie’s vision of individuality and uniqueness.”

Like Eilish’s previous three fragrances, Your Turn is also meant to serve as a unique piece of vanity décor. Instead of a traditional fragrance bottle, the scent features two silver chrome dice, inspired by ones Eilish owns (according to the press release, she has a strong “artistic admiration” for dice). Your Turn is vegan and paraben- and cruelty-free; plus, the fragrance cartons are made with 100% renewable wind energy so you can spritz with a clean conscience.

You can shop Your Turn on billieeilishfragrances.com now, but if you want to get a whiff in person, you’ll find the bottle in Ulta and other global retailers later this spring.