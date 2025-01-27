Fashion
Kendall, Jisoo & More Celebrity Fashion At The Spring 2025 Couture Shows
The dress code? Look expensive AF.
While Men’s Fashion Week is for the boys (and a few cool girls who can hang), Couture Week is for the ladies. There’s no messing around when it comes to couture, as front-row seats are more limited than ever, and celebs pack in between clients who are actually shopping for their fall wardrobes. That doesn’t mean we won’t be served looks — quite the opposite, in fact. It’s a test run for a long, long Fashion Month to come, and a great way to test run, say, a new hairstyle or makeup look.
Last Couture Week, stars were breast-obsessed, to put it in politically correct terms, and the runways were flocked and plucked for our viewing pleasure. While it’s still a bit early to draw trend conclusions, it’s never too early to round up our favorite celebrity looks as they hit our phone screens. Keep scrolling to see who braved the chilly Parisian air in the name of serving looks.