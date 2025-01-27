Kendall, Jisoo & More Celebrity Fashion At The Spring 2025 Couture Shows

While Men’s Fashion Week is for the boys (and a few cool girls who can hang), Couture Week is for the ladies. There’s no messing around when it comes to couture, as front-row seats are more limited than ever, and celebs pack in between clients who are actually shopping for their fall wardrobes. That doesn’t mean we won’t be served looks — quite the opposite, in fact. It’s a test run for a long, long Fashion Month to come, and a great way to test run, say, a new hairstyle or makeup look.

Last Couture Week, stars were breast-obsessed, to put it in politically correct terms, and the runways were flocked and plucked for our viewing pleasure. While it’s still a bit early to draw trend conclusions, it’s never too early to round up our favorite celebrity looks as they hit our phone screens. Keep scrolling to see who braved the chilly Parisian air in the name of serving looks.

Kendall Jenner CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jisoo at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson at Dior Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega at Dior Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Venus Williams at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Léna Mahfouf at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicola Coughlan at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Scott at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kelly Rutherford at Schiaparelli Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Shutterstock

Xenia Adonts at Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli