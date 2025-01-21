MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 19: Troye Sivan attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Fashion Show on J...
All Of Your Internet Boys Are At Men’s Fashion Week

by Kevin LeBlanc

If you were dying of fashion-related thirst, and more specifically a lack of Callum Turner on your Instagram feed, fear not, friends: 2025’s Fashion Month madness is off to the races and promises to bring out Internet boyfriends in the name of turning looks. Things kicked off in Milan, where baby girl and Prada campaign star Harris Dickinson joined Troye Sivan and Louis Partridge at the brand’s show. Stars then braved the hour-long easyJet flight over to Paris to get in on the fun at shows like Louis Vuitton, with Jacquemus, Willy Chavarria, and Saint Laurent all slated to show before all is said and done. (We’ll miss seeing the Loewe crowd this season, as the brand won’t be showing.)

This is all before an era-defining Couture Week and Fashion Month set more designer musical chairs in motion. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, there will be lots of great fashion, cute boys holding desirable bags, and glass skin to salivate over, so keep checking back as we update through the rest of the week.

Harris Dickinson at Prada

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Troye Sivan at Prada

Valentina S. Frugiuele/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan & Joseph Quinn at Prada

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Mahmood at Prada

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Louis Partridge at Prada

Valentina S. Frugiuele/Getty Images

Win at Prada

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Adrien Brody at Giorgio Armani

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park at Louis Vuitton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Callum Turner at Louis Vuitton

THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

Shygirl at Louis Vuitton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Valentina Ferrer & J Balvin at Louis Vuitton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Travis Scott at Louis Vuitton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A$AP Nast at Louis Vuitton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Shaboozey at Louis Vuitton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images