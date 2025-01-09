Jordan Hemingway

FKA Twigs Gets Ready For ‘Eusexua’ With A Rave-Dance Workout

She vogue-squats for On.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Are you ready to shop again? Brands sure hope so. Whether you got some cold, hard cash over the holiday season or your 2025 resolution is to upgrade your closet in some capacity, we’ve got you covered. There’s some drool-worthy campaigns via Prada and On, a trompe l’œil knitwear phone-case collab, and the first of many Lunar New Year collections. Keep reading to shop, view, and spot Harris Dickinson’s million-dollar smile.

A New It-Bag Contender Enters The Ring

The Tory Burch team did a great job of gifting street-style stars their new Romy Tote, the most affordable celeb-loved bag in a minute. The style comes in three colors and is coziest against your shoulder, stuffed with your dozens of unnecessary necessities. If only they sent it to Romy Mars...

Cold Phone? Let YanYan Knits & CASETiFY Help

The brains behind fashion insider’s favorite knitwear brand, YanYan, teamed up with the phone-case makers on printed accessories including this adorable checkerboard-sweater motif.

FKA Twigs Prepares For Eusexua With An On Workout

Nobody moves as fiercely and uniquely as Twigs, who is back for a second installment of her On campaign, The Body Is Art. Her frenetic, enticing movements are in line with the carnal club energy her forthcoming record Eusexua will surely bring.

Prada Taps A Babygirl & A Promising Young Woman For Spring

Harris Dickinson, the hottest (and most talented) rising It boy, and Carey Mulligan are the faces of Prada’s men’s and women’s campaigns, respectively. The wackiest runway brand is back to working with Steven Meisel (!) and convincing us to get pre-wrinkled shirts and perforated skirts.

Acne Studios Slithers Into The New Year

Lunar New Year celebrations are approaching, and Acne Studios is red-y to help accessorize for the occasion. The bow tying of the scarf is giving us much to think about when bundling up this winter.

J.Crew Teams Up With Another NYC Cult-Favorite Brand

Araks is the third New York-based brand to join up with the prep-cool retailer, after successful collections in partnership with Christopher John Rogers and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Araks is a lingerie brand using natural dyes and fabrics to create quietly gorgeous intimates, and this translates into an offering of cornflower-blue and scarlet bras, slip dresses, and pajamas made for binge-watching and couch-potato-ing.

