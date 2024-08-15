Tory Burch Drops A Cat-Girl-Friendly Capsule & More Fashion News You Might Have Missed

It’s the final few dog days of summer, and fall is steadily creeping up on our moodboards and into our shopping carts. I, for one, can’t wait to dust off my jackets and revel in the milder temps September will hopefully bring. Fashion is ready too — and a “demure and mindful” fall is on the docket with an assist from Addison Rae. There’s also an unexpected fashion-tech drop, a feline collection of collectibles, and more. Keep scrolling to see the fashion news and trends from the week.

Tory Burch’s Kitty Cat Collection

Ellen Fedors

The Toryssaince isn’t stopping anytime soon — not if Maude Apatow and her cat have anything to do with it. The brand’s latest capsule features Cat (1994) by German portrait photographer Walter Schels printed across virtually anything made with fabric: tote bags, silk cargo pants, a bathing suit, sandals, clogs, sweaters... the paw-sibilities (sorry) are endless. Burch enlisted Apatow and her very own cat for a campaign shot at the brand’s SoHo pop-up, which will celebrate the feline collection until Aug. 18.

Sporty & Rich & Sonos Ace’s Collab

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

Emily Oberg is very busy with her fashion label Sporty & Rich, with drop after drop this summer keeping the athleisure-leaning girls fed with timely, trendy drops channeling the aura of country clubs and tennis courts across America. For her latest collection, Oberg joined forces with Sonos to create a bespoke pair of Sonos Ace over-ear headphones that are engraved with Sporty & Rich’s crest to ensure everyone in the TSA Pre-Check line at LaGuardia knows you’re a Sporty & Rich Club (SRC) member.

Moose Knuckles’ Snow Bunny Drop

Carin Backoff

Is it cold in here, or is it just me? The time for coat shopping is now, or so Moose Knuckles wants us to think. Their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign starring Amelia Gray just dropped, featuring the brand’s “Bunny” collection which is packed with fuzzy zip-up jackets, most of which are reversible to a sleek waterproof fabric if you’re not feeling the (faux) fur.

Demure Dressing

It’s typical of the Internet’s collective brain rot to coin a term and ensure its ubiquity within days. “Demure” and “mindful” are all over TikTok thanks to makeup artist Jools Lebron’s viral videos showing off their subtle, innocent-like demeanor. Fashion is a few steps ahead of the trend: “innocent” fashion is popping up in the form of boxers as pants, girly bubble skirts, and Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” music video fashion that channels an old-school, sweet Americana vibe. Between milkmaid dresses and larger bikini bottoms, fashion is ready for a demure fall. Brat summer, say your goodbyes.