Maude Apatow’s Style Evolution, From Hollywood Kid to Euphoria Star

Maude Apatow has always been a red carpet sweetheart, making her on-screen debut back in her father’s 2007 film Knocked Up at just 10 years old. Daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, Maude garnered Hollywood recognition, but she scored the jackpot with her role as Lexi Howard in HBO Max’s hit series Euphoria.

See Maude Apatow’s style evolution on the red carpet, from her early years to Euphoria, ahead.