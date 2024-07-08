11 Editor-Approved Essentials For Thriving In A Heat Wave

If you’re in New York right now, you know that it’s not just hot — it’s unbearably sticky. The city is currently under a heat advisory, with no end in sight to the — and I’m quoting a meteorologist here — “warm, soupy, humid air mass.” While it feels like everyone is running away from the humidity to less extreme climes like the Mediterranean or the Hamptons, the true city slickers are getting ready to face the 90+ degree days in style.

Getting dressed in high temperatures is easy — if you know how to beat the heat. Just because there’s a few “heat domes” hitting the city throughout the summer doesn’t mean you should stay in the AC all day long (although we won’t blame you if you do). We took cues from some of our favorite street style stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa to curate a list of hot girl essentials, literally and figuratively. From a mini fan to a linen vest, these pieces will help you make it from one destination to the other without sweating through your shirt or getting a heat stroke (no promises).

The Portable Sweat Preventer Handheld Mini Fan $24.99 see on amazon It’s the time of year where a simple walk to the train can make us break out in sweat, so for those 15-minute train wait times and outdoor activities, a portable fan is a must. This adorable handheld is not only a fan, but also a flashlight and a portable charger.

The Cutesy Day Dress Red Stripe Cotton Mini Bow Dress $295 see on ganni You can’t go wrong with any mini dress in the summer, but we’re drawn to Ganni’s loose-fitting, patterned minis that pack a fashionable punch while keeping you cool.

The Gauzy Skirt White Ischia Midi Skirt $156 $230 see on ssense This Gimaguas skirt comes highly recommended by NYLON’s managing editor Chelsea Peng, who has multiple of the silhouette because they’re “barely clothes” and are “super sheer and so lightweight you barely feel them on... they’re not tight so you don't feel sweaty or constricted. I've been wearing mine way too often with a swimsuit top and an unbuttoned personality shirt over it.”

The Minimal Effort Shoe Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops $185 see on ancient greek sandals When it comes to city footwear, most people opt for closed-toe shoes for obvious reasons, but when the humidity is 80%, socks and sneakers are a bit unbearable. Keep your pedi on full display in these shiny red jelly sandals.

The Tiktok-Famous Water Bottle The Quencher 40oz $45 see on amazon Don’t judge us — we know the Stanley is ubiquitous at this point for a certain chronically online crowd, but when you have plans for a park hang, a simple plastic water bottle won’t stay cold all day. If you’re into merch, Olivia Rodrigo’s collab with the brand drops July 9.

The High Fashion Fanny Pack Faba in Leather Brown $390 see on lindquist If the thought of having a shoulder bag slip on your sweaty bare skin makes you nauseous like me, go for a hands (and shoulders)-free crossbody/fanny pack hybrid like this bean-shaped mini carry-all.

The Sweat-Free Jersey Top Chill Angelina Camisole $30 see on aritzia Aritzia’s latest “Chill” fabric promises a skin-tight feel that is as is close to wearing nothing as possible. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in multiple colors, including this coquette-leaning hearts pattern.

The It Girl-Approved Pajama Shorts Babydoll Bloomers in Khaki Pink Tartan $68 see on charlie beads Charlie Beads makes all their bloomer shorts in Los Angeles from deadstock materials and counts Iris Law and Coco Baudelle as fans. This super-short tartan pair are breezy and look perfect with a sheer tank top.

The Barely-There Party Dress Beaufille Silva Dress $240 $480 see on the frankie shop When 6 p.m. rolls around and post-work drinks are on the schedule, it can feel daunting to ruin your freshly showered cool body temperature in a constricting outfit. This (half-off) Beaufille dress ensures you can hit the streets and sweat minimally.

The Bella Hadid Headband Dupe Handcrafted Thin Headband $16 see on etsy For those days when you can’t stand the thought of your hair in your face, make like Bella Hadid and reach for a thin tortoise shell headband.