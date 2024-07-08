NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in soho on May 29, 2024 in New York ...
11 Editor-Approved Essentials For Thriving In A Heat Wave

Less is definitely more.

by Kevin LeBlanc
If you’re in New York right now, you know that it’s not just hot — it’s unbearably sticky. The city is currently under a heat advisory, with no end in sight to the — and I’m quoting a meteorologist here — “warm, soupy, humid air mass.” While it feels like everyone is running away from the humidity to less extreme climes like the Mediterranean or the Hamptons, the true city slickers are getting ready to face the 90+ degree days in style.

Getting dressed in high temperatures is easy — if you know how to beat the heat. Just because there’s a few “heat domes” hitting the city throughout the summer doesn’t mean you should stay in the AC all day long (although we won’t blame you if you do). We took cues from some of our favorite street style stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa to curate a list of hot girl essentials, literally and figuratively. From a mini fan to a linen vest, these pieces will help you make it from one destination to the other without sweating through your shirt or getting a heat stroke (no promises).

The Portable Sweat Preventer

Handheld Mini Fan

It’s the time of year where a simple walk to the train can make us break out in sweat, so for those 15-minute train wait times and outdoor activities, a portable fan is a must. This adorable handheld is not only a fan, but also a flashlight and a portable charger.

The Cutesy Day Dress

Red Stripe Cotton Mini Bow Dress

You can’t go wrong with any mini dress in the summer, but we’re drawn to Ganni’s loose-fitting, patterned minis that pack a fashionable punch while keeping you cool.

The Gauzy Skirt

White Ischia Midi Skirt

This Gimaguas skirt comes highly recommended by NYLON’s managing editor Chelsea Peng, who has multiple of the silhouette because they’re “barely clothes” and are “super sheer and so lightweight you barely feel them on... they’re not tight so you don't feel sweaty or constricted. I've been wearing mine way too often with a swimsuit top and an unbuttoned personality shirt over it.”

The Minimal Effort Shoe

Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops

When it comes to city footwear, most people opt for closed-toe shoes for obvious reasons, but when the humidity is 80%, socks and sneakers are a bit unbearable. Keep your pedi on full display in these shiny red jelly sandals.

The Tiktok-Famous Water Bottle

The Quencher 40oz

Don’t judge us — we know the Stanley is ubiquitous at this point for a certain chronically online crowd, but when you have plans for a park hang, a simple plastic water bottle won’t stay cold all day. If you’re into merch, Olivia Rodrigo’s collab with the brand drops July 9.

The High Fashion Fanny Pack

Faba in Leather Brown

If the thought of having a shoulder bag slip on your sweaty bare skin makes you nauseous like me, go for a hands (and shoulders)-free crossbody/fanny pack hybrid like this bean-shaped mini carry-all.

The Sweat-Free Jersey Top

Chill Angelina Camisole

Aritzia’s latest “Chill” fabric promises a skin-tight feel that is as is close to wearing nothing as possible. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in multiple colors, including this coquette-leaning hearts pattern.

The It Girl-Approved Pajama Shorts

Babydoll Bloomers in Khaki Pink Tartan

Charlie Beads makes all their bloomer shorts in Los Angeles from deadstock materials and counts Iris Law and Coco Baudelle as fans. This super-short tartan pair are breezy and look perfect with a sheer tank top.

The Barely-There Party Dress

Beaufille Silva Dress

When 6 p.m. rolls around and post-work drinks are on the schedule, it can feel daunting to ruin your freshly showered cool body temperature in a constricting outfit. This (half-off) Beaufille dress ensures you can hit the streets and sweat minimally.

The Bella Hadid Headband Dupe

Handcrafted Thin Headband

For those days when you can’t stand the thought of your hair in your face, make like Bella Hadid and reach for a thin tortoise shell headband.

The Office-Ready Vest

Anna Vest in Linen

This vest is elevated yet casual, making it ideal for dinner in the Hamptons or for an in-office meeting, plus the linen material is breathable in the record-breaking humidity.