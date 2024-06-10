Tommy Hilfiger’s New Mykonos Store Is A Party-Girl Destination In Itself

Debriefing with Tommy Hilfiger after the opening of his newest store isn’t so different from a regular postparty catch-up with the homies — except it’s 8 a.m., we’re in Mykonos, and we’re sat on top of some ruins you can see through the clear panels set into the shop’s floor.

On June 6, the all-American designer christened the 150-square-meter retail space with a lively party that spilled out onto the square as guests including Lukas Gage, Sofia Hublitz, Romee Strijd, and Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount admired the tasteful local willow ceilings and limestone marble. “I want them to get the feeling that we really understand the needs of the customer,” Hilfiger tells NYLON the next morning. Whether that’s a breezy linen shirt and a keyhole one-piece for the beach or a slinky crochet dress from the Sofia Richie collection for dancing on your chair at Lío or Moni (conveniently located next door), Hilfiger says he wants you to be able to pick up exactly what you want to wear in the moment.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

That’s also why the store’s selection includes menswear, shoes, accessories, underwear, and swim, as well as what Hilfiger calls “the chicest item in the entire store”: a Bianca Jagger-ish white suite with a high waist and wide legs that he suggests pairing with a T-shirt — or nothing at all underneath. “Everything we have in the store goes day into evening,” Hilfiger says. “And I would say that in some of the clubs, the look might be a little bit more risqué, where the girls could wear bikinis on the dance floor. But then there are other clubs that are a maybe more conservative, [where] you could wear something more casual.”

Whichever going-out aesthetic you’re shopping for, don’t forget to look down — while several attendees of the opening event did admire the transparent sections revealing the ruins (one even mused that the entire floor should have been see-through), Hilfiger says it’s a not-to-be-missed detail. “If you just think about the fact that there was a community built underneath us, that’s incredible to me,” he says. (Archaeological experts are investigating the rubble.) But above ground, it’s all about living — and dressing for — the moment.