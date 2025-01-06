Humble worshippers of fashion have already seen enough clothing over Golden Globes weekend to fill a KarJenner-sized wardrobe, but there’s one skirt in particular lingering in our consciousness that we know will be a surefire hit among both fashion editors and the glitterati in 2025. Laura Harrier stepped out at W’s Best Performances party wearing a Prada Spring/Summer 2025 look replete with a low-rise wool skirt hung just so on a sturdy leather belt that’s dying for more time in the spotlight.

Prada’s motley crew of a runway cast rejected pants, suggested we pair our shiniest dresses with neon rain jackets, and otherwise offered up real personality dressing that is about wearing whatever you want, micro-trends be damned. The skirt-belt leather piece, while not easily made into a portmanteau (selt? birt?), was an instant fave of the front-row stars that attended the brand’s whirlwind show in Sept. 2024.

Laura Harrier Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The more heavily grommeted version was our superlative pick for “Most Likely To Be Stopped By TSA,” and while we don’t think the brand will produce the 30-pound bottom for public consumption, the lighter, ab-baring version seen on Harrier will surely fetch a high price — and sell out.

Prada is often the crown jewel of fashion month, setting the tone for the season. Its impish younger sister, Miu Miu, often leaves us with impeccable styling tips and makeup hacks to try out, but Prada is a more low-key bearer of fashion’s future. Harrier is one of the first celebs to step out in the brand’s new-season offerings, and is giving us a little more inspiration to not skip those $40 Pilates classes with her core envying any marble countertop in its firmness. It’s an utterly feminine look that also brings a bit of “I just made out with a biker” toughness that any city girl will want to recreate when the weather is a bit more agreeable.