Bella Poarch Does Off-Kilter Corporate For Prada’s SS25 Show

Prada’s spring/summer 2025 show immediately seized the attention of casual fans and die-hard fashionistas alike, not only for its alien hats, covetable shoes, and lack of pants, but for who was in the front row watching it all go down. Scooping a Prada invite is a major coup in the fashion universe, with only a handful allowed into the hallowed halls of their runways. Singer Bella Poarch counts herself as one of those lucky ones, and flew to Milan to attend what will probably be the best show of the month.

Her cyan-blue sweater and gray skirt are pretty low-key, but she made the ‘fit her own with lots and lots of bows all over her hip-length braids, calling back to the finale dresses from Prada’s fall/winter 2024 runway. Below, Bella walks us through her process, including the requisite bathroom selfies, car snaps, and finally arriving at the show’s step and repeat.

Courtesy of Bella Poarch You can never have too many bows 🎀

Courtesy of Bella Poarch Quick selfie for IG hehe

Courtesy of Bella Poarch Glam check before putting on the fit✨

Courtesy of Bella Poarch Today’s look ☺️

Courtesy of Bella Poarch Final details!

Courtesy of Bella Poarch OMW!!🚗