Aespa’s Karina Is Officially A Prada Girl

The Prada cinematic universe just gained another main character: Karina of aespa is the latest global superstar to join the Prada family as a brand ambassador.

Karina is the lead singer of the K-pop quartet that has changed the face of international music, making history and releasing a steady stream of music since the group’s inception in 2020. Karina is the last of the four ladies to snatch up a brand deal: Giselle is a face of Loewe, Winter is a Polo Ralph Lauren girl, and Ningning is a Versace ambassador. Karina was spotted at the Prada mens fall/winter 2024 show earlier this year in one of the brand’s jellyfish-looking dresses from spring/summer 2024, and has been seen wearing a lot of Prada on her Instagram, so the collaborative post announcement today comes as no surprise.

Karina at the Prada fall/winter 2024 menswear show. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karina joins the ranks of K-pop stars Enhypen, who were all named Prada ambassadors in 2023, plus Jaehyun of NCT and Sana of Twice — not to mention other global faces like Hunter Schafer, Troye Sivan, and Harris Dickinson. To put it lightly, Karina is in good company, and we’re already counting on seeing her front row at Prada’s spring/summer 2025 womenswear show in September. Below, see her official announcement picture wearing one of the finale dresses from the fall/winter 2024 runway adorned in silk bows.