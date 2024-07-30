What’s It Like To Go On A Date With ENHYPEN? — EXCLUSIVE

In the pages of ENHYPEN's new album, members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and NI-KI are photographed doing everyday tasks in hoodies, sweats, and baseball caps: Jake and Jay smile boyishly while doing laundry; Sunoo enjoys ice cream at the corner store; Heeseung, Jungwon, and NI-KI lounge around listening to music and eating snacks; and Sunghoon looks adoringly at the camera while brushing his teeth. “Realistically, I don't brush [my teeth] so beautifully," he tells NYLON over Zoom from Seoul, where the group is promoting ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

Out now, ROMANCE : UNTOLD marks a shift from ENHYPEN's typically brooding, high-concept visuals and vampiric lore to “a more natural side,” Jake says. ("If you look at our previous albums, you'll see that we never smile," he laughs.) Sonically, they’re creating a “special romance genre that only we can pull off,” in Jay’s words, exemplified by tracks like the bouncy, synth-y "XO (Only If You Say Yes)” produced by JVKE.

In honor of ENHYPEN entering their soft-boy era, NYLON caught up with the members to discover what romance means to them and what kind of boyfriends they'd be IRL, accompanied by exclusive photos.

Jungwon

The group's leader and dimple-faced mediator, 20-year-old Yang Jungwon is known for his performance skills and A-level aegyo, aka cuteness. He wrote the top line of "Hundred Broken Hearts" on ROMANCE : UNTOLD, which he calls a "very fun experience."

What's your idea of the perfect first date? I personally love walking, so I would go on a stroll with her. And if we just happen to find a nice restaurant along the way, we would also eat there.

If you were a character in a romantic comedy, what kind of boyfriend would you be? Rom-coms are my favorite genre to watch. I don't think I would be too serious because if you're too serious, it's no fun. So I'm going to have this best-friend kind of vibe.

Jungwon's most attractive qualities, according to Jay: Jungwon looks very cute on the outside, but he's actually a grown-up [on the] inside. He's very strong and has a very healthy mindset, so we can always rely on him.

Heeseung

The oldest of the group, Lee Heeseung, 22, takes the responsibility of being a big brother very seriously. He plays piano and guitar, and he produced the track "Highway 1009,” the group's first fan song, which he describes as a meaningful project.

What's your idea of the perfect first date? Since it's a first date, there shouldn't be any pressure. We would just have a really nice meal together, and then I'll see her home.

Heeseung's most attractive qualities, according to Sunghoon: He's really cut out for this occupation of being an artist because he has so much talent and he also puts a lot of effort into his work. So I really admire him in that aspect. He's a great vocalist. He's very passionate about songwriting as well, so I envy him a lot. And when he's on stage, he is so professional. I think that's really cool. When I see him, I'm always like, "Wow, he's so good."

Jay

Park Jongseong, 22, may appear aloof on the outside, but the members say he's actually very soft-hearted. The group's designated rock star, he looks up to bands like Oasis. He's in the process of mastering the electric guitar and says he wants to learn the harmonica and saxophone for fun.

What's your idea of the perfect first date? I think it's important what the other person likes. So, depending on what they like, I would do whatever they want to do. Then, I'd take her out for a nice dinner to someplace very Instagrammable and pretty because it's going to be a first date very dear to that person.

Jay's most attractive qualities, according to Sunoo: He's actually a softy inside. He has this adorable aspect and is very soft-hearted, but he doesn't often want to show that side, so I think that's what's most attractive about him. ["Actually, this is not true," Jay says.]

Jake

A good-natured Aussie with a megawatt smile, Sim Jaeyun is often called a puppy by fans because of his sweet disposition. But the 21-year-old idol has been open about his struggles to adapt to life in the public eye and his determination to succeed. He co-wrote the song "Shout Out."

How do you define romance? I feel like romance is when you feel true to yourself and feel very confident and calm when you're with anyone. True romance allows you to feel 100% true to yourself.

What's your idea of the perfect first date? I would go to a game room, and we'd play arcade games because it might be awkward on a first date. If you're sitting down and having dinner, you have to talk a lot. I don't like talking that much. So I'd want to do some activity. It might get competitive, and I feel like you get closer when you're competitive, you know?

What's the sweetest thing someone has done that made you feel loved? For me, it's when our fans, ENGENE, sing the songs with us at our concert. I feel like I'm loved by so many people.

Jake's most attractive qualities, according to Heeseung: Jake is a very nice guy, and he cares a lot about others. I'm one year older than him, but he always takes good care of me, and he respects me as a big brother. And he has a very deep voice. I think a lot of the girls would go crazy over his voice, especially girls who are maybe older than him. Talking about his personality, he's the golden retriever of the group. He's very cute and nice at the same time.

Sunghoon

Park Sunghoon, 21, is the first to admit that he’s a little shy and not great with words, but he makes up for it with his dry sense of humor and impeccable dress sense. A former competitive figure skater, he's graceful on and off the stage.

What's your idea of the perfect first date? We could maybe hit a cafe and have a cup of coffee. Then we could go for a walk, or I could take her on a drive.

What songs are you playing in the car? I listen to songs with very chill vibes, including "Highway 1009," which is on our album. ["We don't have our licenses," Jay says.]

Sunghoon's most attractive qualities, according to NI-KI: He's very handsome. And he thinks very deeply about things. He's very passionate, and he's a perfectionist when it comes to performances and stages. I like how he is also quite strict when it comes to managing his stamina. He is very expressive on stage, so he has facial expressions that he leverages well, even when he's really tired. I like to learn a lot from him when we're doing concerts.

Sunoo

Chatty, expressive, and energetic, Kim Seonwoo, is a true extrovert who has a lot of feelings and isn't afraid to express them. (He's a Cancer.) The 21-year-old’s fellow group members describe him as caring and empathetic, and when the vibes are low, he knows how to put a smile on someone's face. He says his life motto is "live every day happily."

How do you define romance? If you think of romance, you think of intimacy, so it's really important that you have this very deep, profound connection.

What's your idea of the perfect first date? I think it's important that both of us are very comfortable on our first date. So I don't think we will do much, just cook and eat at home and watch a movie together.

What movie are you watching? A horror movie.

Sunoo's most attractive qualities, according to Jake: He's very fun to be around, and he's always smiling. He's a bright person who makes everyone around him shine a little bit more.

NI-KI

Nishimura Riki, 18, moved to Seoul from his native Japan by himself when he was just 13 to become a K-pop trainee. He's lethal in front of the camera and is often regarded as one of the best idol dancers of his generation — he’s been dancing since the age of 3 — even earning praise from BTS' main dancer J-Hope.

If you were a character in a romantic comedy, what kind of boyfriend would you be? I'd be the Japanese boyfriend. If this were a rom-com, I think my girlfriend is from elsewhere, and I would invite her to Japan and take her around Japan.

What's no. 1 on your list of places to take her to in Japan? A Japanese onsen [hot spring].

NI-KI's most attractive qualities, according to Jungwon: Everybody knows NI-KI is a great performer, so I won't talk about the dancing part. I wasn't having a hard time trying to come up with a good thing about him, but there were just so many things that went through my head. He thinks about our team and plans out what will be helpful, so he's good at looking into the future.