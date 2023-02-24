J-Hope Just Joined Louis Vuitton As A House Ambassador

You don’t have to be a K-Pop stan to know who South Korean rapper-singer-songwriter and music producer j-hope is (or at least have heard of the group he’s part of, BTS). The group is the best-selling South Korean act of all time, consistently breaking Billboard records, and j-hope’s own solo career launched last year with the release of his album Jack in the Box. Quickly becoming a global household name, it comes as little surprise that Louis Vuitton has tapped the artist to be the newest house ambassador.

J-hope (née Jung Hoseok) recently attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s show, sitting front row in a three-piece look consisting of collage-style faces. The outfit was created by Louis Vuitton’s current guest designer Colm Dillane (otherwise known as KidSuper), who is known for his bold patterns and whimsical designs. The star posted the look on his Instagram with the caption “❤️‍🔥LOVE THIS WEEK❤️‍🔥”.

Louis Vuitton has shared the news of their partnership with j-hope on social media, saying that “the Maison is delighted to welcome the South Korean artist, who brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter.” Members of the loyal “BTS army” have already started expressing excitement over the collaboration. “So proud of you our HOPE 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” commented one fan.

It’s been a big month already for Louis Vuitton, who announced that Pharrell will be filling Virgil Abloh’s vacant role at the luxury fashion brand on February 14. In the announcement the brand chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari stated “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.” Now, if only we could get Pharrell and j-hope to collab on an album...