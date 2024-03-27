Aespa’s First-Ever Concert Film Is Coming

K-pop sensation aespa is coming to the big screen with a special two-night-only worldwide event: their debut concert film.

aespa: World Tour in Cinemas takes fans inside the K-pop group’s first world tour from February to September 2023. The film highlights the high energy of their live performance, specifically their groundbreaking show at London’s O2 Arena, which also marked their first-ever stop in the United Kingdom.

Aside from performing hits like “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” “Spicy,” and “Black Mamba,” aespa: World Tour in Cinemas features exclusive interviews with stars Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning for a true behind-the-scenes look at the beloved girl group.

Buy tickets for aespa: World Tour in Cinemas here and catch the movie in theaters April 25 and 27.