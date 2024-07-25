Of All The Backless Loewe Dresses Taylor Russell Has Worn, This Might Be The Best

There’s some celebrity pairings that just make sense: Rihanna and a glass of wine on the street, Ariana Grande and a ponytail, and Taylor Russell and Loewe. Russell is not a star that steps out just because, but thankfully, her committed relationship to the world’s hottest fashion brand has given us a few tastes of the otherworldly beauty that she brings to red carpets and public appearances. Russell was just seen at the opening of Casa Loewe in Seoul, South Korea looking as perfect as humanly possible in a Loewe Fall/Winter 2024 dress and heels, pulling it off better than the model on the runway and making her the unofficial queen of the backless dress.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This is also the first appearance Russell has made since chopping her hair into a sexy, Old Hollywood-esque pixie cut, channeling the best of both Liza Minnelli and Linda Evangelista with her micro-mini bangs. One might think her petite frame wouldn’t be able to pull off such high fashion and a severe haircut, but somehow this shearling and leather halter-neck dress looks extra intriguing when contrasted with her undeniable beauty and face-framing locks.

Russell has a thing for backless dresses: she’s sent the Internet into a spiral every time she’s worn other dresses with halter necks and bare backs. She’s been seen in a custom white Loewe feathered princess gown at the BAFTAs in 2024, in a leather Alexander McQueen number at the Academy Museum Gala in 2022, and another Loewe runway dress to a Bones and All premiere in 2022. She’s honed in on a signature style, and it hits every time — mostly because of her incredible posture, glowing skin, and uncanny ability to serve face over her shoulder.