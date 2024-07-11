Class Is In Session For Rihanna’s Latest Fenty x Puma Sneaker Campaign

Back to school season is just around the corner, and if you’re a bit weary of hitting the books again, let Rihanna help you get in the mood. The Fenty x Puma sneaker drops are back after a hiatus, and in the “Phatty in Session” campaign she released on July 11, Rihanna puts on a preppy uniform (done the RiRi way, naturally) to show off two new Puma Phatty In Session creepers in academia-approved all-black and red-and-white color ways.

Rihanna and Puma’s School of Fashion has, of course, a cast of characters that round out the campaign, with her classmate Chloe Cherry enrolled as a goth princess who definitely has Avril Lavigne playing in her AirPods during lectures. Their principal is film legend Anjelica Huston, who sports the red-and-white corduroy style with a pinstripe Puma suit. I certainly would not miss a single day of school if I got to sit next to Cherry everyday (and get yelled at by Huston).

The campaign leans into the prep revival we’ve seen taking over the runways, stores, and street style shots in 2024, with the comeback of the polo shirt taking a schoolyard basic and making it feel fresh. Rihanna’s new sneaks also achieve that updated feeling, as she confirms via press release that “the black-on-black corduroy remind me of my very own childhood, a uniform approved shoe with the twist I always wish I had.” Lean into the plaids and tartans like Rihanna did for the campaign, in a nod to classic uniform patterns, or spin the styles your own way with sporty socks, short shorts, and a tank top, ideal for surviving the heat wave hitting New York. Why wait until late August to customize your drab school clothes when Rihanna makes it so fun to mess around with them now?