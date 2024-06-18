Rihanna Is The New Face of Dior’s J’Adore Fragrance

Few faces feel at home among so much gold as Rihanna’s. The singer’s most recent hair looks are all in different shades of gold. The Fenty entrepreneur also has a foothold in the words of makeup, skin care, intimates, and most recently, hair care. And of course, there’s her nine Grammys — all of this to say, Rihanna is blessed with the Midas touch. Now, she has been announced as the face of Dior’s signature fragrance, J’Adore.

Women’s Wear Daily exclusively announced that Rihanna will step in as the new face of the perfume, whose familiar gold bottle is a fixture on nightstands across the globe. In a statement, the singer said she looks forward to “joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.” This deal also marks the artist’s return to collaborating with Dior, after making history in 2015 as the first Black celebrity Dior ambassador. The following year, she worked with the house to design an eyewear collection.

Rihanna and Dior just make sense together — especially in gold. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rihanna will be the second-ever face of the J’Adore fragrance, following Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron’s epic 20-year run. A generation of fans came of age during Theron’s J’Adore years, and we will always remember her cinematic ads replete with shimmering gold dresses and opulent gold halls. If one person can make the role her own, it’s Rihanna, and her first campaign as the new face is set to launch Sept. 1.

In May, Dior introduced Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía as the house’s newest global ambassador, and earlier in the year, actor Nina Dobrev expanded her role as Dior Beauty ambassador to include Maison Christian Dior. The addition of Rihanna as the face of J’Adore signals a major 2024 refresh chez Dior.